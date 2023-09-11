‘Improper waste disposal, danger to public health’

Residents in Lagos have said that improper waste disposals have caused many illnesses because of the nonchalant attitude of many within and around the state. Some of them spoke to our correspondent during the week to further drive their point home. Mrs Esther Ojo, Mr Bala Emmanuel and Miss Agboluaje Ololade occupants of Oke-Ira and Alhaji Salisu in Obanikoro Lagos, gave their opinion recently during separate interview with our correspondent, who is an African Climate Stories Fellow inspired to tackle environmental challenges. Ojo said: “If everyone living in this environment know how to handle their waste there will be minimum rubbish in the canal and less flooding around the environment and said that the health of people in the environment are at risk because of the environment they stay in.

“The mismanagement of refuse has affected the environment, human life and resources of the country in diverse ways. “Waste are generated in different forms and some are municipal solid waste, hazardous waste and industrial non-hazardous waste. “But the most common waste that are found in this residential areas are the municipal solid waste. “We really need to be more serious about keeping our environment clean. “Government will not do that for us, we are to be up and doing to keep the hygiene state top-notch.” Emmanuel told Saturday Telegraph. Municipal solid waste also called thrash, garbage or rubbish are found in most areas and these have been a burning issue but most occupants of Somolu, Obanikoro and some other parts of Lagos do not find anything wrong with the way they dispose there garbage on the road side, gutters, canals and any other open space