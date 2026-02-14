Departure

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, when I set out to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos as a member of a Nigerian delegation to the 2025 Global Investigative Journalism Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, little did I know that destiny had prepared a cultural shock that was to mark the difference between the ugliness of the disorganised society (Nigeria) I was exiting and the beauty and structured developed country (Malaysia) that I was about to visit. Filled with anxiety and diverse expectations over the long-desired award trip, I had left home early enough for the airport.

Even though one is no stranger to the Lagos traffic, nothing prepared me for the expected traffic gridlock I experienced between Ikeja bus stop and the local airport. When one eventually made it to the airport, the process of screening and immigration checks took about one hour and 30 minutes.

It took another 30 minutes of waiting before we, (my colleagues; Bukola Coker of Channels Television and Juliana Francis of Security News Alert. Com), boarded the Emirates flight for a stop-over at Dubai. It was an international study tour, part of the benefits for winning the 2024 edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (Editorial Cartoon Category).

It was sponsored by Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism and Partners. The visa process began with application for NDLEA clearance certificate, which happened to be a major requirement for Malaysian Visa approval. It was a rigorous process but one week after the application and submission of the NDLEA Clearance Certificate, the visa was approved.

In-flight experience

Inflight entertainment during the flight that lasted for about seven hours and 15 minutes, was quite an experience, as we were served different types of savoury meals, including wide selection of drinks. I was very careful in the choice of what to eat and drink. The personalised in-built entertainment gadget offered a rich selection of music and films to keep one company.

At intervals, the pilot announced that passengers should fasten their seatbelts due to turbulence caused by stubborn clouds, which was strange to me. At that point, I noticed some level of panic among passengers. When the situation normalised, some of the passengers unfastened their seats to walk up and down the walkway. I also joined the train to avoid jet lag.

Arrival at Dubai

Thankfully, the arrival was quite smooth, as we touched down at the massive tech-driven Dubai International Airport by 4.10am on Thursday, November 20, 2025. It was more like a city inside a city. Talk of modern state-of-of the-art facilities that enabled passengers make use of shuttle or train services to move from one part of the airport to another.

Passengers on transit needed to be very careful in order to avoid missing the next flight due to failure to locate the next boarding point on schedule. Our waiting time at the comfortable, luxury and technology-drive airport, was between 4.10am and 10.40am, before the next flight to our final destination: Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia.

The operations at the airport were highly computerised. As you get into the airport, one is automatically connected with the Wi-fi for easy and uninterrupted communication. The computerised system also makes it easier for one to Google the next check-in point, especially for passengers waiting for the next flight. On the other hand, passengers can also walk to the automated screen-boards to confirm their next flight number, time and check-in point, in order to avoid missing their flight.

Our outbound flight to Malaysia, which was scheduled for 10.40 hours was delayed for another 40 minutes. This was necessitated by the volume of activities at the ever-busy Dubai International Airport, where there are hundreds of aircraft either arriving, or awaiting take-off, with thousands of passengers pouring in and out of the airport.

It was another journey that lasted for seven hours during which we experienced another round of Emirates’ hospitality from the cabin crew, before arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. Not surprisingly, this turns out to be another active modern airport, with auto- mated communication facilities, including a very stable Wi-Fi connection, available to every passenger within the airfield and its environs.

After passing through the rigorous security checks, we stepped out of the air- port and boarded an Uber to Ibis Hotel, located at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre. The nearly one-hour drive from the airport’s runway to the hotel was expected- ly smooth, free from all the ugly signs of underdevelopment replete in Nigeria; including traffic gridlock and bumpy roads.

It was in Malaysia that one first noticed the right-hand-drive system, given my age when Nigeria changed from right to left hand drive, it was a strange development for me and one of the culture shocks of the many that greeted one in the course of stay in the country. It was almost midnight before we completed check-in processes into the 32-storey Ibis Hotel building.

Kuala Lumpur

The next morning, November 21, we took our breakfast on the 10th floor and set out for the Global Investigative Journalism Conference, #GIJC25, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

It was a walking distance from the hotel. On both sides of the well-tarred road, one could easily notice, with admiration and inspiration, some kind of competition of creatively designed high-rise corporate buildings housing offices and institutions. The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, venue of the conference, is a massive structure.

I could not ascertain the number of floors on the building, but it was more like a city in a tourist centre, with glass elevators and escalators functioning optimally. There were so many events taking place simultaneously on different floors and meeting rooms/ halls. As a result, locating the venue for any event one wished to attend was a major task.

Each day, the conference started with a general section in the morning before subsequent ones already fixed in the day’s programme holding in different meeting rooms and halls. Each section lasted one hour before a tea break of about 30 minutes.

The centre also made free Wi-Fi available for all attendees throughout the period of the conference. As a participant, you were expected to go through the different topics in each day’s programme to choose a subject that you may wish to attend.

…conference sections

Some of the topics that came up during the conference were: Uncovering Wrong- doing using AI: Methods, Techniques and Challenges; Democracy Deferred (2023 Election in Nigeria) which had Nelly Kalu, Editorial Project and Product Manager, Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) as key speaker; Undercover Reporting with veteran award-winning investigative journalist, Annas Aremeyan Annas, and other panellists;

Training New Generation of Inves- tigative Journalists; Following the Money: Privacy vs Accountability; Journalists Collaboration in Challenging Times, among others. Also, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) was not left out as they reminded participants through their dis- play banner that Journalism is not a Crime.

During one of the topics, titled; Journalistic Collaborations in Challenging Environments, moderated by Khadija Sharife, a freelance investigative journalist and writer from Venezuela, she lamented that the atmosphere had become very hostile for journalists practising in their country because of the leadership style of President Nicolas Maduro (before he was arrested and his government toppled by US President, Donald Trump). The conference afforded the opportunity to meet and interact with journalists from different parts of the world and also to learn from the diverse subjects handled by seasoned panellists during the conference.

… glimpses of Malaysia

Unlike what obtains in Africa, the indigenous citizens that make up Malaysia – the Malays, Chinese and Indians – enjoy a notable, peaceful mutual co-existence. They were also very friendly. It was quite different from my initial thought that the country may have some elements of Islamic extremism.

Malaysia is a country where things are working; the economy is developing progressively. Throughout my stay in that country, I did not see any uniform or vehicle of any of their security agencies, be- cause the citizens were well-behaved and orderly as well as law-abiding. Everyone seemed to obey the law without being forced to do so.

For instance, at the traffic light, both vehicles and commuters wait patiently for the green sign to come on before moving or riding on. Perhaps due to their orderliness and mutual respect, all the vehicles looked brand new; neat, without any dent or splash of paint! I never saw one rickety vehicle on the roads throughout my stay. Malaysia is a Commonwealth nation that experienced British colonialism. It comprises three strong diverse cultures; with different religious persuasions, yet so united, and advanced in posturing and physical development.

So, one keeps wondering: What exactly is the problem with Nigeria? With these disturbing thoughts on my mind, the clock ticked faster than expected to November 24, 2025; departure date to my beloved country, Nigeria! It was time to prepare for another 14 hours flight – departing from a well-structured, organised and advanced society, where 24 hours power supply is taken for granted; back to Nigeria; where the stack reality is the opposite, of what Malaysia presented during this short stay.

… flight to Nigeria

On our way back, I noticed that the weather changed the moment we came into Egyptian airspace, hence I had to remove my winter jacket. But it was a smooth flight on Emirates, with warm and high taste hospitality services from the courteous cabin crew.

When we landed smoothly at the Lagos airport, and passed through the security checks and then proceeded to the luggage collection point. After some 25 minutes interval, the luggage of Bukola and Juliana came through the conveyor belt but mine was not insight. After another 10 minutes wait, we went in search of my luggage.

Towards the other end of the hall, I saw my bag kept together with others on the floor. Could it be because the luggage conveyor machine was not in good shape that the bags were manually brought to the hall? I don’t know! But it was quite different from what I experienced at Kuala Lumpur and Dubai airports. What a way to be welcomed back home after a few days from the madness that Lagos, Nigeria presents.

Appreciation

It was a discovery and life-time experience for one and I thank the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism and their partners for the opportunity to attend the conference and experience the colours and tastes of another world. Besides meeting investigative journalists from all over the world, it was a learn- ing opportunity and a wonderful travel experience one cannot forget in a hurry. *Chukwuemeka Emenike, multiple-awards winner, is Assistant Chief Cartoonist, New Telegraph Newspapers