Impoved Service: ATCIS Advocates Cooperation Among Telcos, Government, Subscribers

The Association of Telephone, Cable TV, and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) has called for stronger collaboration between telecommunications companies (telcos), government agencies, and subscribers to address persistent challenges and enhance service delivery in Nigeria’s telecom sector.

In an interview with New Telegraph, the National President of ATCIS, Hon. Sina Bilesanmi, emphasised the need for a tripartite approach to resolving critical issues such as poor network quality, arbitrary pricing, regulatory inconsistencies, and consumer dissatisfaction.

He stressed that sustainable progress in the telecom industry can only be achieved through open dialogue, shared responsibilities, and mutual understanding among all stakeholders.

Bilesanmi highlighted the urgent need for telecom operators to prioritize investments in network infrastructure to ensure reliable, affordable, and high-speed services for subscribers.

He noted that frequent network outages, slow internet speeds, and dropped calls remained major pain points for consumers, undermining the sector’s potential to drive Nigeria’s digital economy.

He said: “Telcos must go beyond profit-making and focus on expanding and maintaining their infrastructure to meet the growing demand for seamless connectivity.

Subscribers deserve value for their money, and this can only be achieved through consistent upgrades and innovations in service delivery.”

The ATCIS President also urged regulatory bodies, particularly the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to implement policies that foster innovation while safeguarding consumer rights.

He called for stricter enforcement of quality-of-service standards and transparency in billing practices to prevent exploitation of subscribers.

He said: “The government must strike a balance between enabling business growth for operators and protecting the interests of consumers. Policies should encourage fair competition, reduce operational bottlenecks, and ensure that telecom services remain accessible and affordable for all Nigerians.”

While acknowledging the shortcomings of service providers, Bilesanmi also appealed to subscribers to play their part in ensuring network efficiency.

He encouraged users to provide constructive feedback to telcos, report service disruptions promptly, and adhere to fair usage policies to prevent network congestion.

“Subscribers must engage responsibly by avoiding actions that strain network resources, such as illegal bypassing of data restrictions or excessive use during peak hours.

Constructive engagement from consumers will help telcos identify and rectify service gaps more effectively,” he advised.

Bilesanmi reiterated that the telecom sector is the backbone of Nigeria’s digital transformation, and its success depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders. “We cannot achieve meaningful progress if one party is left out of the equation.

Telcos must improve service quality, the government must provide a supportive regulatory framework, and subscribers must hold both parties accountable while using services responsibly,” he said.

To drive actionable solutions, ATCIS announced plans to facilitate stakeholder forums and policy discussions in the coming months.

According to the association, the engagements will bring together telecom operators, regulators, consumer advocacy groups, and government representatives to address pressing industry challenges and develop sustainable strategies for improvement.

“Our goal is to create a platform where all voices are heard, and practical solutions are implemented. By fostering collaboration, we can build a more resilient and inclusive telecom ecosystem that benefits everyone,” Bilesanmi added.

As Nigeria continues to embrace digitalisation, ATCIS’s call for enhanced cooperation underscores the importance of a united approach in overcoming obstacles and unlocking the full potential of the telecoms sector.