March 18, 2025
… Impounds Trucks Of Illegal Solid Minerals In Benue

The Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has intercepted eight trucks suspected of carrying illegally mined solid minerals in Benue State.

The Benue State government has embarked on stiff measures to curb illegal mining activities prevalent in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewole. He said the seizure took place in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

“The minerals, suspected to be fluorite and iron stones, were allegedly extracted from unauthorised mining sites in Logo LGA.” Oyewole confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and once completed, those responsible will face prosecution.

