Imposition, Poor Decision Reason APC Lost Ibadan North –Group

A group within the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Oyo State, under the aegis of “Concerned Leaders”, has declared that the failure of the party in the Saturdays Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election was a result of imposition of candidate and poor decision by the party.

The group made this declaration in a statement signed by its Chairman, Tejumola Adisa, that was made available to New Telegraph yesterday. The APC candidate, Adewale Haastrup Olatunji, lost the election and even lost his polling unit to the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Folajimi Sunday Oyekunle.