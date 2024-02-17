Imposition of Feudal, Autocratic Constitutional Framework, Root of Corruption –Onwe

Legal practitioner, politician and newspaper columnist, Onu John Onwe, has averred that the fraudulent formation and imposition of a feudal and autocratic constitutional framework on Nigeria is the tap-root of the crime of corruption in Nigeria, not poor leadership. He maintained that poor leadership and every other problems flow from this source, and that to solve the problem of corruption in Nigeria, this present discredited system must be changed for a new free and just legal order and political system. The renowned columnist stated this in his new book ‘Anatomy of Crime of Corruption In Nigeria (Constitutional Framework As The Tap-Root)’, a study of the issues of corruption in Nigeria, which is will be presented to the public on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at McGetterick’s Catholic Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, the capital city of Ebonyi State.

He noted that corruption, both the criminal and moral aspects, is adjudged by the rulers and ruled alike as the greatest problem afflicting Nigeria, and “to them, it is the fulcrum of the impediment to the development and progress of the country. But this study thinks otherwise.” According to him, corruption, especially the criminal aspect is merely on aftereffect of a fundamental problem, and that fundamental problem with Nigeria is the ill-motivated state-formation with autocratic constitutional framework and neo-imperial designs which Britain purposely built into the state structure, constitutional framework and political infrastructure. “Taken together, all these legal and political artifices turned the end-product which is Nigeria to be not only dysfunctional but corruption-ridden.

Autocracy breeds corruption hence the autocratic constitutional framework has rendered Nigeria a corrupt and dysfunctional state and society, and since its formation and operation, corruption has been its overarching problem rendering it socio-economically and politically unstable. The study resulting in this book has unearthed the root cause of the crime of corruption which it pins down to the constitutional framework as the tap-root from which wellspring every aspect pf criminal corruption emanates as an after effect. Crime of corruption is more of a lubricant to the complex machinery of Nigerian state and institutions,” Onwe stated in a press release announcing the public presentation of the book, adding that this study has made findings and offers solutions to the menace of corruption in Nigeria. He further stated that Nigerian rulers and their governments consider corruption the chief problem of the country, but, “it appears that they have never bothered to understand what corruption is, and how to tackle it.

Every ruler and every government have burdened themselves with the problem of corruption that it is now a sing song. But that is where it stops and ends because once the ruler climbs unto the throne, the problem of corruption surrounds him and overwhelms him. It is this problem that I have observed and decided to study it to discover what it is with a view to solving the problem.” He averred that to fight corruption, you need to understand it. “To understand the problem of corruption, I undertook a doctoral program, and the main objective was to know the source of corruption in Nigeria. I discovered that the source of corruption in Nigeria is Nigeria’s feudal state structure and constitutional framework founded on it. These are the wellsprings of corruption in Nigeria.” Feudalism, he noted, is a system of socio-economic and political organisation where a few or class of persons through the matrix of physical power and law take control of the state, and having taken control of the state, “they impose their will on the society through a form of government that is limited to them or their class.

“Being in control of the state and government, they rule without constitutional restrictions, whereas the society is subjugated under a very restrictive rules that constrain freedoms. But even at that, enforcement can be discretionary, thereby compromising the fundamental principles of rule of law due process.” According to him, under this system, the means of production are corralled and strictly controlled, thereby making daily life a battle of wits between legal endeavours and criminality, which are direct contradictions from the restrictive socio-economic and political system. “It is this problem that this book, Anatomy of Crime of Corruption in Nigeria (Constitutional Framework as the Tap- root) Volumes 1 and 2 has studied. It discovered that the crime of corruption is in- tractable in Nigeria because it issues from the wellspring of the state structure and constitutional framework. In the formation of Nigeria, corruption was deployed; in operating it, corruption because handy and in the working of the complex machinery of the state and society, corruption serves as lubricant oiling the ligaments and joints of the complex whole.

Deployment of corruption in the formation and operation of Nigeria has rendered the state and society dysfunctional with the result that both reinforce each other in a delicate mutuality. As a result, law does not operate to bind all and sundry as law binds only the weak while the strong and powerful bend or even break the law without consequences. This is the pivotal reason for corruption in Nigeria. To rid Nigeria of corruption this feudal autocracy and the extant constitutional framework that was imposed right from 1914 to date must be abolished and restructured state and constitutional framework agreed to by the people must be instituted. No reforms, no panel-beating of the present system will solve the problem. Rather than solving the problem of corruption, reforms will deepen the problem and plunge the country to irredeemable condition.” In a chat with journalists, Onwe noted that this book presents a departure from the old way of understanding corruption. “I dare say it is the first time a researcher is taking Nigerians’ minds away from the usual culprit of ‘leadership question’ as the reason for corruption.

Rather, this book traces the foundation of Nigeria and its state structuring and constitutional framework – all imposed on a conquered and subjugated society as the real reason for the corruption in Nigeria. So, this book concludes that it is the fraudulent formation and imposition of a feudal and autocratic constitutional framework on Nigeria that is the tap-root of the crime of corruption in Nigeria, not poor leadership. Poor leadership and every other problems flow from this source. To solve the problem of corruption in Nigeria, this present discredited system must be changed for a new free and just legal order and political system,” he said.