Importers To Pay Less As Cbn Slashes Customs Duty By 19%

Importers, who opened Form M, can now pay less to clear their cargoes as import duty has been slashed by 19 per cent from N1,612/$1 to N1,303/$1 within two weeks. The import duty as contained in the Nigeria Trade Hub (NTH) was reduced seven times as follow: 15th March 2024, N1,612/$1; 16th March, N1,593/$1; 19th March, N1,572/$1; 23rd March, N1,448/$1; 26th March, N1,405/$1; 28th March, N1,364/$1 and 29th March, N1,303/$1.

It was revealed that the new improvement was attributed to the strategic measures and reforms implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb inflation and stabilising the foreign exchange (FX) market. Before the latest reduction in the exchange rate, customs agents had said that the floating exchange rate in the payment of Customs duty payment had negatively affected the volume of cargoes at the port as people no longer import goods.

According to the Managing Director of Scepter Consult, Mr Jaiyeola Ogamode, CBN should not have allowed customs duty to float, saying that consumers will always bear the burden. He noted that the price of goods in the market had gone up by 400 per cent in less than six months because of the unstable exchange rate, adding that no importers and agent could plan with it.

However, in the last two weeks, CBN explained that it succeeded in settling over $4 billion backlog in foreign exchange forwards, benefiting businesses both within and internationally. Ogamode stressed that even though the importers would pay less duty on their consignments, the 19 per cent reduction was insignificant compared to the poverty and hunger in the country.

Prior to the downward review of import duty, the CBN had said in a circular that the foreign exchange rate at the point of importation should be used for import duty assessment until the termination date and clearance are finalised. The bank said: “Following the liberalisation of the FX market on the Willing Buyer Willing Seller trading principle, the Central Bank of Nigeria has noted the concerns of Importers of goods and services in the irregular changes in the import duty assessment levies applied by the Nigeria Custom Service.

“These developments have further built uncertainties around the pricing structure of goods and services in the economy and created abnormal increases in the final sale prices of items, which is largely driven by uncertainties, rather than traditional market fundamentals, with implications to near term inflation trends. “To this effect, the Central Bank of Nigeria wishes to advise that the Nigeria Custom Service and other related parties to adopt the closing FX rate on the date of opening Form M for the importation of goods, as the FX rate to be used for Import Duty Assessment. This rate remains valid until the date of termination of the importation and clearance of goods by importers.”

However, clearing agents under the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) had rejected the policy of the CBN on the adoption of the closing rate in the official foreign exchange window for import duty. They said that such guideline would add more challenges to the import and export process. It would be recalled that the National President of the association, Mr Emenike Nwokeoji, had noted that CBN had failed to consult with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant stakeholders before issuing out such policy, saying that it could not be implemented.

He explained that it was not possible to adopt the closing exchange rate on Form M as it would be fraught with a lot of challenges. He said: “If Mr ‘A’ opens his form M with exchange rate at N700 to import mobile phone and Mr ‘B’ opens his own for N900 to import same product, meanwhile on the Nigerian Customs system, there is a fixed amount of duty per cent to be paid on the product, when both importers arrive the port, the duty payable would be different, and they are going into the same market. For purpose of planning, let their be a figure for the exchange rate.”