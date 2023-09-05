Importers pay N400bn annually on container transfer

I mporters have paid more than N400 billion as charges over containers transfer from the main ports to off dock terminals. Findings revealed that it cost between N300,000 and N400,000 to transfer a container by barge from the port to its destination, while haulage by road cost N200,000. According to a former President of Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN), Edeme Kelikume, over a million containers and about 500, 000 metric tonnes of general cargos are moved by barge from the ports annually, leading to an average of N400 billion extra charges on imported goods.

Also, the Managing Director of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in Nigeria, Mr. Andrew Lynch, explained in Lagos that cargo owners paid extra charges on transfer of cargoes to bonded terminals from Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) to various destinations even when the cargo owners didn’t consent to such arrangement. He said in Lagos at a stakeholders’ forum on consumer rights and responsibilities in the ports and shipping sector that if MSC vessels don’t call at Lagos Port, any cargo marked for APM Terminal in Apapa would be stepped down to a bonded terminal under Apapa and the cargo owner would bear the cost of such action.

Also, the company’s Customer Service Manager, Mr. Olumide Adefisan, explained that many importers still put Apapa Port as the port of destination on their bill of laden for their cargoes even when such cargoes were being shipped on MSC vessels. He explained: “It is important that cargo owners know that MSC vessels don’t call Apapa Port anymore. We stopped calling Apapa Port in 2017.

Our vessels don’t go to Apapa Port; so, when your Bill of Laden is saying Apapa Port, Lagos, ensure such cargo is not shipped by our vessel because our vessel will not go to Apapa Port to drop your container. “Apapa Port is operated by APM Terminals, a sister company of Maersk Line, thus MSC vessels won’t go there. If par-adventure your cargo is put on our vessel and your Bill of Laden is saying Apapa Port, Lagos as the Port of Destination, our vessels won’t go to Apapa Port to drop your container. “Instead, our vessel will bring importer container to the Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) in Tin-Can Port and then step the cargo down to a bonded terminal under Apapa Port. “However, the cargo owner will bear the cost of such action because we didn’t ask the cargo owner to use our vessel to move a container that has Apapa Port as its final port of destination.

“TICT has a relationship with MSC while APM Terminals Apapa has a relationship with Maersk Line. Therefore, it is logical for us not to call Apapa Port because you won’t see any Maersk vessels at TICT. “So, when we hear importers lamenting that they are being forced to pay charges when their cargoes are stepped down to bonded terminals from TICT, we try to explain to them that the container shouldn’t have been on board our vessel in the first place because it has Apapa Port, Lagos as its final port of destination.”

He added that importer, who does not want to pay charges on container transferred to a bonded terminal, must ensure that such consignment was shipped by the right shipping company based on the dictate of his Bill of Laden. It would be recalled that in 2020, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) issued a circular prohibiting terminals from leveling charges on storage or transfer of cargoes. However, bonded terminals have continued to extort importers and customs agents through illegal fees.

The National Co-coordinator of 100 per cent Compliance Team of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Tanko Ibrahim, also complained that bonded terminals were inflicting pains on importers and freight forwarders as they lose N3 million per container. He noted that bonded terminals imposed demurrage, storage and transfer charges among other illegal fees on importers and freight forwarders, while inflating the charges, despite the poor capacity to deliver quality and efficient services.