Importation Of Petroleum Products’ll Engender Competition –Marketers

Share

Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have said importation of petroleum products to Nigeria will engender competition in the downstream sector.

They also urged the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to continue to issue import licenses to interested and competent marketers to continue to import petroleum products.

They spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph over the weekend. IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chinedu Ukadike, said the importation was in line with deregulation and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He said: “The liberalisation of the market is key to the deregulation process. If you want to truly implement the PIA, you must ensure that marketers are given free hands to be able to source their products from multiple sources.

“That would give rise to healthy competition. A situation whereby we have only one source will not encourage competition. That means you cannot get the best from the market.

The market should be very open so that the international oil companies (IOCs) can invest in Nigeria. “With what is happening now, with the romance of the Federal government and Dangote, the IOCs are finding it difficult to invest in terms of refining crude oil and some other things that they can do in the downstream petroleum sector.

“We encourage NMDPRA to go ahead and continue to issue import licenses and also encourage Dangote to have a very good pack with the FG in terms of the crudefor-naira so that the production of petroleum products and direct buying from source will continue and the issue of profiteering will be erased or reduced.

It will be able to bring down petroleum products pricing in our filling stations and the citizenry will enjoy their oil producing status.”

Another marketer who preferred not to be named said importation of petroleum products which ultimately will lead to competition will result in price reduction.

He said: “Factually, given the fact that the petroleum industry has been deregulated, is notwa free enterprise and in line with the PIA, allowing importation of petroleum products will engender health competition and possibly reduce prices.

“That is why marketers have been scheming that the import permits are still available for use so that they are not tied to Dangote refinery. You can see what is happening with the recent issue of Dangote and the naira-for crude.

Dangote has taken some stands which may be inimical to the marketers’ interest. “So the fact that they also have the opportunity to source for the product by themselves encourages competition and obviously is good for the masses because marketers will continue to strive amongst themselves to deliver the best value to the customers.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

