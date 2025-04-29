Importation Of Oil Pipelines Banned

Share

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri has said that the Federal Government has banned the importation of oil pipelines into Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of Monarch Alloys 33LPE and concrete weight coating facility in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the minister explained that FG’s action was aimed at patronizing local producers.

He noted that pipelines are very essential to the oil and gas industry, and directed the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board not to give waivers for the importation of Chinese pipelines any longer.

According to him, one of the reasons the NCDMB was created was to enable Nigerian companies to build capacity to service the industry. The oil minister insisted that Nigeria can easily produce three million barrels of oil per day, but added that the challenge is that the pipelines are old.

Lokpobiri said: “I’m very happy that companies like this are now springing up in Nigeria. But what is more important is not what all of us are getting here to witness.

What is more important is the sustainability of this company. If this company is not patronised by companies in the oil and gas industry, this company will die naturally.

“In the past, Nigeria used to be a dumping ground for companies importing these pipes from China. I also do know that a couple of companies like this were set up and they found it very difficult to survive because we allowed dumping to take place.

“Let me take this opportunity to say today that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, dumping will be no more. We have a duty to support our industries to grow and render the services that are relevant to the survival and sustainability of the oil and gas industry.”

He added: “Let me use the opportunity to publicly say that, look, there should be no more waivers to bring in Chinese pipes. “The pipes the industry needs are right here in Monarch Alloys Limited.

And what I see and the complaints I get is that, instead of implementing a local content act, what is being done is that waivers are being given for Chinese products to be brought in, thereby killing companies like this one.

That’s why I’m saying it’s very important for us to gather here today. “I want to see how, in the next year, this company will grow. You know, in its capacity to be able to provide services, not just to Nigeria, but the entire African continent.

The whole of Africa is looking up to Nigeria for services, for knowledge sharing. Whatever you think about the oil and gas industry, the rest of Africa is looking up to Nigeria.

And for Nigeria, one of the most fundamental problems we have is the integrity of our pipelines. “Some of those pipelines are 60 years or more. I’m not even 60, so some of them are even older than me. So they have already outlived their lifespan.

And it’s a very easy fraction, that gives another opportunity for companies in the midstream and downstream to also make relevant investments in that sector.” The minister warned against continuation of patronage for foreign made pipelines.

Lokpobiri said: “Any pipe we import from any country, we are creating and sustaining jobs elsewhere. Any pipe we buy from this company and other companies like this, we are retaining jobs in Nigeria, and we are retaining value in Nigeria.

That is why as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the NCDMB, I will have a problem with the board if I hear that instead of patronising Nigerian companies, waivers are being given.

“You may not like my face, but I will continue to fight for this industry. As far as President Tinubu, in his own magnanimity, retains me as the minister in charge of oil, and as chairman of the governing council of the NCDMB, I will continue to fight for companies like this so that more companies like this can grow and service the industry in Nigeria. If cautious efforts are not made, no investment will come in.

