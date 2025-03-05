Importance Of Women In National, Global Development

Share

“Timeless Lessons from Biblical Heroines” is Saviour Ekere’s newest book that is essential for all women and men alike to read and appreciate the roles some women played as messengers of God from biblical records period.

The 16-Chapter motivational religious book is made up of 106 pages. Each of the chapters’ dwell on different classes of women who played important functions in their services to God and some of the messengers who were inspired to deliver divine messages to believers at one time or another.

Hence, the author dedicates the book to women, whose profound impact in business, home, leadership, and beyond has helped in the development of society from time immemorial.

It pinpoints women’s strength, rooted in biblical understanding, which elevates their role in mankind societal development. It also beams on their strength, resilience, and love that has shaped the world from genesis to this jet age.

Therefore, the book is a celebration of womanhood’s invaluable contributions and the bright futures they nurture. For instance, chapters one to six, dwell on Deborah, Dorcas, Esther, Elizabeth, Mary the mother of Jesus and Ruth.

The author displays his creative prowess as a poet too, by showcasing a poem titled “Rhymes for Deborah” in the chapter dedicated to Deborah. It is made up of couplet rhymes arranged in quatrain lines, divided into seven stanzas.

The first stanza says: “In the land of Canaan, where the hills were steep, / A woman of wisdom, her name it doth keep. / Deborah, the prophetess, with a heart so pure, / Guided her people, her spirit did ensure.”

Through the rhythmic poem, the poet tells a beautiful story that enthralls the reader with various figurative imageries, with mellifluence flow and spiritual uplift.

Nonetheless, through Dorcas, the reader is reminded about the benefit of being enterprising. Ekere points that Dorcas had a skill for sewing that she nurtured and used selflessly. She didn’t just keep her talents to herself; she used them to uplift others.

This demonstrates the importance of using one’s abilities to serve those in need and to make a difference in the world, no matter how small.

Furthermore, the meat and potatoes of chapters seven to twelve, are deliciously spread on the roles played by Hannah, Priscilla, Mary of Bethany, Rachel, Sarah and Lydia respectively.

At this point, it is imperative to note that the author painstakingly crafted rhymes to glorify each of the women that the book dwells on.

This is the hallmark of the book, as each poem gives different accounts, bordering on the wings of time, space and individual achievements of the women it focuses on.

Hence, in Lydia’s chapter, the author paints a picture of natural geographical scenes anchoring on the shoulders of a river, agriculture and spiritual grace.

A good example are some poetic lines in the chapter dedicated to Lydia thus: “By the river’s gentle, murmuring brook, / She knelt in silence, devout and shook. / The Spirit’s touch upon her soul did fall, / A sacred path, where she did install. / Paul’s words to her like seeds were sown / In fertile ground where faith was grown. / She opened wide her humble door, / And welcome gave, far more and more. / Her life a testament to the grace, / That comes when one finds a faithful place. / In her, the church found a steadfast friend, / A heart that to the end would tend.”

Moreover, chapters thirteen to sixteen twine their tentacles on Rahab, Rebekah, Bathsheba and Jochebed’s exploits in biblical times history.

As usual, the reader is continuously mesmerized by the poetic flavour employed by the author in delivering noteworthy things that should not be forgotten by humans at any point in time.

A lot of lessons are embedded in the entire book, which are very essential guide to mankind’s development and standard of morality in modern times.

The book is therefore not only a testament of the importance of women in the global community, but also to remind men to live righteously, by learning from some mistakes committed by notable men in biblical records.

Therefore, the lines from Bathsheba’s chapter are reminders to every man to desist from wooing another man’s wife thus: “In secret meetings, their hearts intertwined, / But the consequences of love unconfined. / A messenger came, with news that struck deep, / Her husband, Uriah, was lost in the sweep. / In sorrow, Bathsheba bore a child of fate, / A journey of loss, love’s bittersweet weight. / Yet from the ashes of heartache and strife, / She rose as a queen, embracing her life.”

In conclusion, the author, Ekere, simply uncovers modern inspirations through the stories of the aforementioned women to guide modern women towards a deeper understanding of what it means to lead with courage, compassion, and conviction.

From the foregoing, the text is not just a mere recall of past achievements of Holy Spirit motivated women, but a beacon for the present and a roadmap for the future, showing how the lessons of the biblically documented women can transform and enrich modern day societal values, with cooperation from men as well. It is a book every human ought to read.

