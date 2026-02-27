Importance Of Salaat

There are many saying of the holy prophet SAW , enjoining Salaat and explaining it’s virtues that it is very difficulty to cover all of them in this small book , some quotations are , however , reproduced below for a blessing .

1. Salaat was the first and the foremost thing ordained by Allah , and it shall be the first and foremost thing to be accounted for on the day of Judgement .

2. Fear Allah in the matter of Salaat ! , Fear Allah in the matter of Salaat !! , Fear Allah in the matter of Salaat !!!

3. Salaat intervenes between Man and Shirk .

4. Salaat is the mark of of Islam , A preson who says his Salaat at the fixed hours with sincerity and devotion , observing all it’s regulations including the Mustahabbat ,is surely a Mo’min .

5. Of all things that have been ordained by Allah , Imam and Salaat are the most vaiued if there were any other thing better than Salaat , than Allah would have or dained it for His Angels , some of whom are always in ‘ Ruku ‘ and others in Sajdah .

6. Salaat is the pillar of Islam .

7. Salaat disgraces the Devil .

8. Salaat is the light of a Mo’min

9. Salaat is the best ” Jihaad” .

10. Allah attend to a person so long as he is engaged in Salaat .

11. When a calamity befalls us from Heaven , people frequenting the Masjid are spared and saved.

12. If some major sins of a Muslim land him in Hell . the fire would not burn those parts of his body which have touched the ground while he was in Sajdah during his Salaat .

13. Fire has been forbidden to touch those parts of the body which touch the ground while performing the Sajdah.

14. Of all the practices , Salaat made at fixed hours is most loved by Allah .

15. Allah likes most a person when he is in Sajdah pressing his forehead on the ground in humility.