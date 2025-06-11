Importance Of ‘Nigeria First’ Policy Succeeding

Share

On the surface of it, the new policy tagged ‘Nigeria First ‘ by the President Bola Tinubu-led government aimed at stimulating local production and patronage of Nigeria’s goods and services by the citizens is both commendable and timely.

For a country blessed with vast natural resources of arable land, water resources, solid minerals, places of global tourist attractions and more so, highly gifted and resourceful citizens, we have no reason whatsoever not to be self-dependent with regards to patronising what we produce locally.

But we have a long history of the country being viewed and labelled as a dumping ground for all manner of foreign products, some of which are substandard and unwholesome compared to ours. This is therefore the right time to work on breathing life into the dream.

But to make it a success and a sustainable policy there are hurdles to scale over, beginning of course, with the government and our political helmsmen showing leadership by example, by doing away with the lust for foreign goods. These include foreign clothes, shoes, furniture for their homes and offices, official vehicles, most of which are assembled here, as well as different processed food items, wines and spirits.

Still, other challenges persist. For instance, it would be one Herculean task for the ‘Nigeria First’ policy to succeed against the backdrop of the current economic hardship caused largely by the fuel subsidy removal back in May 2023 and the spin-off effects on the Human Development Index (HDI) of the average Nigerian.

Name it, is it the high inflation rate that has spiralled in the hike in the cost of fuel, transportation, Value Added Tax, (VAT), food items, rent, school fees and virtually all consumables. What all these translate to is the low purchasing power of the people. With that high hurdle of the astronomical cost of living combined with the lack of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, how would the policy see the light of the day? That is the million naira question.

That inclement operational environment brings to the public sphere the piece of candid advice recently proffered to Mister President, by Civil Society Organisations (CSO) as some solutions for the policy to make headway. They have reportedly admonished him to improve security, boost energy capacity and reduce tax for local manufacturers. Others include the need to simplify access to finance, and incentivise Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises.

By patronising local manufacturers, you save scarce foreign exchange, improve the business of Nigerian manufacturers and entrepreneurs and also grow the economy

According to the Principal Counsel, Idris Faro & CO, Idris Faro, the policy is a step taken in the right direction. As he rightly noted no economy develops when it is import dependent. The country’s exports should always be more than the imports more so when we can produce them locally.

The clarion call therefore, is for us to begin to look inwards. He also highlighted the importance of top government officials leading by example. As he aptly stated: “By patronising local manufacturers, you save scarce foreign exchange, improve the business of Nigerian manufacturers and entrepreneurs and also grow the economy.

You also encourage export in the process.” In addition, he asserted that: “For the sustainability of the policy, the Tinubu-led administration should; improve power supply for production of goods and services. Availability of affordable electricity is crucial for production.

Electricity is very expensive in the country and most manufacturers find it difficult to pay for it. It is also not steady.” We cannot agree any less. Yet, there are other factors needed to facilitate its implementation. Key to this is reduction in taxation for local manufacturers. Also, excise duty, company tax and other levies should be reduced to encourage industrialisation and production.

And as Faro also pointed out land should be made readily available and affordable for genuine industrialists. This is a notable factor for consideration.

That is because a sordid situation where some unscrupulous people obtain vast state lands, purportedly for industrial purposes but convert it to other purposes is inimical to economic development. It should be abolished.

That explains the importance of the amendment of the Land Use Act. It is long overdue. On a general note, if well implemented the policy would have a positive impact on the lives of millions of poor Nigerians, reduce unemployment because local businesses and industries will flourish, thereby increasing demand for labour.

Also, prices of goods and services will likely fall and will be affordable to the poor people. That is strictly based on production catalysed by the aforementioned reduction especially in taxation, electricity tariffs and giving access to seed funds for operators of Medium and Small Scale Enterprises.

With all these in place, we envision an economic situation whereby the local producers would begin to export on a larger scale. To do so there should be greater focus on the value chain of processing, preservation and marketing. Application of modern technology will be required to make the products attain international standards and best practices.

For now, the porous borders must be closed. The mass media should be actively engaged in shedding more light on the nitty-gritty of the policy, with adverts placed to promote it in the local languages. Public Private Partnership (PPP) as well as the involvement of some Nongovernmental Organisations (NGOs) is needed to drive the vision forward.

Share