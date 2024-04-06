Importance of fire safety measures in residential buildings

According to the World Bank Group report published in 2016 “Building Regulation for Resilience: Managing Risks for Safer Cities”, the 132-page report offers an astonishing preview of an impending global building spree. Excerpts from the report state “New urban development be- tween 2015 and 2030 will exceed all previous urban development throughout history” and “Of the area expected to be urbanized by 2030, 60 per cent remains to be built, primarily in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.” Without a doubt, the Sub-Saharan Africa region of the world is witnessing unprecedented growth and it’s becoming challenging for city managers. Fueling the surge, experts say, will be a mass human migration away from rural villages to burgeoning mega-cities as people seek jobs, housing, and medical care, and the very attempt to escape poverty and climate disasters. By 2050, the United Nations estimates that cities will add 2.5 billion people—nearly the entire combined populations of present-day China and India—and will double in area. A staggering 90 per cent of that growth will occur in Africa and Asia, mostly in countries that the World Bank now defines as low- and middle-income.

As a result, cities in these regions are expected to grow magnitudes larger than any urban areas currently in existence. According to a population model de- veloped by researchers at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, African cit- ies that today barely register to most Global North cities — Lagos, Kinshasa, Dar es Sa- laam, Khartoum, Niamey, Nairobi—could all have populations greater than 40 million by 2100, which would make them larger than today’s Tokyo currently the world’s most populated city at about 37.3 million. Even sleepy cities like Lilongwe and Blantyre, both in the small African nation of Malawi, could grow from barely a million residents to the size of present-day New York (about 9 million) by 2075, according to the Canadian model. From the model, the City of Lagos, for example, already the eighth-largest metro area in the world, could number 85 to 100 million residents by 2100. For the global safety community con- cerned with fire and disaster risk, including the National Fire Protection Association, the scale and pace of this urbanization and accompanying development create a daunting challenge—but they also carry enormous potential. In a 2016 report by the World Bank Group described the present moment as a “window of opportunity” to ensure that future urban development is created with greater resilience to withstand environmental hazards such as sea-level rise and drought, as well as chronic disasters including fires and building collapses. The report also announced a new pro- gram designed to help governments adopt more robust regulation and enforcement strategies ahead of the anticipated building boom. With the pace of growth in the build- ing sector in Lagos, are fire safety measures and preparedness key in residential building development and approval? Fire safety measures and preparedness in residential buildings are of utmost impor- tance to ensure the safety and well-being of occupants.

With a growing population and urbanization trends, the risk of fire incidents in residential areas has also increased. Understanding the regulatory framework, common fire hazards, and the significance of proactive fire safety preparedness is essential for both residents and building management. This article delves into the overview of fire safety regulations in Lagos, highlights common fire hazards in residential buildings, emphasizes the importance of fire safety pre- paredness, and provides insights into effec- tive fire prevention strategies and emergency preparedness measures. The influx of new residential buildings, combined with the ageing and unbridled nonchalant attitude of the people, as well as the non-enforcement of both the existing fire prevention and safety provisioning legislation in Lagos, has made the problem of fire incidents more alarming. The construction and environmental is- sues come into play in the analysis of fire outbreaks in Lagos. Rapid urbanization and population explosion have resulted in not only congestion in the urban settlement but also the establishment of many ‘shanties’ and sub-standard structures across the State. Many of the low-income housing, hurriedly built for the teeming population, lack basic firefighting facilities such as functional overhead tanks, escape routes, and access to roads by fire service vehicles. The majority of the old buildings and new ones do not comply with the provisions of the Lagos State Materials and Quality Con- trol Law of 2003. The law stipulates that all building materi- als must be certified for usage in Lagos State; otherwise, the cause of fire could be traced to non-compliance with laid down quality reg- ulations.Also, Fire Service Law of Lagos State clearly makes provision for regulations that will ensure the safety of residential buildings.

These regulations outline specific require- ments and standards that property owners must adhere to in order to prevent and mit- igate fire hazards. The common fire hazards in residential building are: Electrical Fire Risk: Electrical malfunctions and overloaded circuits pose fire hazards in residential buildings. Building developers should ensure that electrical insulations are carried out by pro- fessionals and standards electrical material are used. Residents should be cautious of faulty wiring, damaged cords and overheated electrical appliances to prevent electrical fires. Cooking and Kitchen Hazards: Another major source of fire in residential buildings is the kitchen. Unattended cooking, grease buildup, and flammable materials in kitchens are common fire hazards in residential buildings.

Practicing safe cooking habits, keeping flammable items away from heat sources and installing proper ventilation can help mitigate kitchen fire risk. Combustible Materials and Clutter: Accumulation of combustible materials and clutter in residential spaces increases fire risk. Residents should maintain a clutter-free environment, store flammable items properly, and dispose of waste safely to reduce the likelihood of fire incidents. Presently, understanding the impact of fires in residential buildings cannot be over- emphasized. Fires in residential building can have devastating consequences, including property damage, injuries, and loss of life. It is crucial for residents to understand the potential impact of fires and take proactive measure to safeguard their homes and loved ones. Implementing proactive fire safety measures, such as creating an evacuation plan, practicing fire drills, and investing in fire safety equipment, can significantly reduce the risk of fires and minimize their impact.

Being prepared can save lives and protect property in the event of a fire emergency. Globally, some of the fire prevention strategies for residential buildings include: Regular Maintenance of Electrical Systems: ensuring regular inspection and maintenance of electrical systems can help identify potential hazards and prevent and prevents electrical fires in residential buildings. Residents should address any issues promptly and hire qualified professional for electrical repairs and upgrades. Installation of Smoke Alarms and fire ex- tinguishers: Installing smoke alarms on every level of a residential building and keeping fire extinguishers readily accessible are es- sential fire prevention measure. Smoke alarms provide early detection of fires, while fire extinguishers can help contain small fire before they escalate.

Proper Storage and Handling of Flammable Materials: Proper storage and handling of flammable materials such as fuels, cleaning agents, and aerosols are critical to preventing fire incidents. Residents should store flammable items in designated areas away from heat sources and follow safety guidelines for their use and disposal. Additionally, there are essential safety equipment and systems that are required for a modern residential building. These include: Fire Suppression Systems: Fire suppression systems are like the super-heroes of fire safety -ready to swoop in and save the day when things get hot.

These systems include sprinklers, extinguishers and alarms that work together to combat fire swiftly and effectively. Emergency Lighting and Exit Signs: In the chaos of a fire, visibility is key to getting out safely. Emergency lighting and bright exit signs guide residents through smoke-filled corridors like beacons of hope, ensuring ev- eryone can find their way to safety. Fire Drills and Evacuation Procedures: Practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to fire safety. Regular fire drills and clear evacuation procedures help residents react quickly and calmly during emergencies, turning chaos into coordinated escape plans.