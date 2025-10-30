Importance Of Calcium For Child Bone Health

Imagine your child as a magnificent castle—full of laughter, dreams, and endless possibilities. But just like every castle needs a solid foundation to stand tall, your little one needs strong bones to support growth and vitality. The secret to that strength lies in one essential mineral — calcium. Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, with about 99 per cent stored in the bones and teeth.

It acts as the “brick and mortar” of the skeletal system, building dense, resilient bones that carry children through years of play, sports, and exploration. Beyond growth, calcium supports posture, balance, and coordination — all vital for a child’s physical development. However, health experts warn that many Nigerian children are not getting enough calcium.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every person should consume about 210 litres of milk annually, yet Nigeria’s average stands at only 8.7 litres per person per year — a worrying gap that endangers child bone health. Without enough calcium, bones can become soft and fragile.

One of the most concerning results is rickets, a childhood disease that causes weak, deformed bones, delayed growth, and muscle weakness. Insufficient calcium can also slow down growth and prevent children from reaching key developmental milestones.

Chief Dietitian Nutritionist, Mrs. Olufunmilola Ogunmiluyi, explained that milk — nature’s original nutrient-packed drink — remains one of the best sources of calcium. She noted that inadequate milk intake in early childhood prevents the body from achieving maximum bone mass, which could lead to weaker bones and higher fracture risks later in life.

“Children under the age of five with low milk consumption may fail to maximise bone mass during growth, which could affect peak bone strength in adulthood,” she warned. The good news is that calcium is easy to find in many foods. Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are traditional favorites.

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens, as well as canned salmon and sardines, are excellent alternatives. Many everyday foods — including breakfast cereals, orange juice, and plant-based milks — are also fortified with calcium. Bone health, however, depends on more than diet. Ogunmiluyi advises parents to ensure children get enough vitamin D, either from sunlight or supplements, to help the body absorb calcium.

She also recommends encouraging outdoor play and weight-bearing activities like running or skipping, while limiting sugary drinks that block calcium absorption. Building strong bones starts early — and every meal is a chance to shape your child’s healthy future. With a calciumrich diet and active lifestyle, parents can truly help their children grow strong, stand tall, and thrive for life.