Import: FG Exempts Pharmaceuticals’ Raw Materials From Duties, VAT

Going forward, critical raw materials that are key to producing pharmaceutical products will be exempted from import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) for a period of two years, the Nigeria Customs Service declared yesterday in a series of exemptions said to have been endorsed as part of presidential executive order.

The exemption, according to the Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, covers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), excipients, and other vital raw materials required for manufacturing essential medicines, Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), Rapid Diagnostic Kits, reagents, and packaging materials.

The latest fiscal incentive targets manufacturers of pharmaceutical products recognised by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, provided they possess a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN).

“This measure ensures that the benefits directly support legitimate manufacturers committed to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure,” he said.

To keep track of its implementation and ensure a transparently discharged process, the Service informed of a compilation of quarterly reports detailing all imports under the policy, including data on importers, quantities, and values of the imported items, ensuring the policy’s implementation aligns with its intended objectives.

While calling on stakeholders to rally round it in fulfilling its mandate to facilitate trade, enhance border security, and drive national development, it added that successful implementation of the policy required collaboration from all stakeholders, including importers, manufacturers, and relevant government agencies.

On February 28, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed three Executive Orders as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to improve the investment climate and position Nigeria as the preferred investment destination for the Petroleum Sector in Africa.

The executive orders, which became effective on February 28, 2024 included oil and gas companies (tax incentives, exemption, remission, etc.) Order, 2024, presidential directive on local content compliance requirements, 2024 and presidential directive on reduction of petroleum sector contracting costs and timelines, 2024.

