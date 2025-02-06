Import: Customs Moves to Revisit 1% Supervision Charge

Share

The Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) may revisit the one per cent charge collection of Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) and the four per cent Free On-Board (FOB) charge following oppositions it attracted from stakeholders,

The Ministry of Finance and Customs are currently in talks on the matter, with Customs pledging to address the issue soon and make a definite decision on the respective collections, NSC disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday Assistant Comptroller of Customs, and Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, on behalf of Comptroller General of the Service, Mr. Wale Adeniyi.

The one per cent CISS fee is a regulatory charge imposed for funding Nigeria’s Destination Inspection Scheme . It’s charged alongside the four per cebt FOB.

Stakeholders in the maritime sector kicked against the simultaneous collection of the charges, describing it as counter productive.

In response to stakeholders’ concerns, the Service (NCS) acknowledged the invaluable contributions of stakeholders in shaping and actualising the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

“This landmark legislation, which replaces the long-standing Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) and other related laws, is a product of extensive consultations, constructive dialogue, and collaborative efforts with key industry players, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

“Their insights, expertise, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in ensuring a robust legal framework that enhances efficiency, promotes innovation and strengthens transparency in customs operations.” “In line with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of NCSA 2023, the NCS is implementing a four per cent charge on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports.

The FOB charge, which is calculated based on the value of imported goods, including cost of goods and transportation expenses incurred up to the port of loading, is essential to driving the effective operation of the Service,” the statement said.

