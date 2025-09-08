Import: Customs Excludes Duties On Goods Valued At $300

As part of measures to further cushion economic hardship in the country, the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved a De Minimis threshold value for low-value consignment imported through express shipments or by passenger baggage.

Going by the new regulation, goods valued at $300 or less will be exempted from import duties and taxes, provided they are not prohibited or restricted items. The approval takes effect from today, Monday September 8, 2025. Chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, the decision aligns with best global practices.

It aims to simplify clearance processes for low-value consignments, enhance trade facilitation, and provide clarity for ecommerce stakeholders and travellers, a statement issued on Sunday by Service spokesperson, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, said. De Minimis threshold is the value below which imported goods are exempted from payment of customs duties and related taxes established by the national legislation.

After a comprehensive review of similar practices across continents, the Board approved $300 as Nigeria’s official De Minimis threshold. “This exemption will apply to low-value imports, e-commerce consignments, and passenger baggage.

The threshold, which is restricted to four importations per annum, aligns with Section 5(c & d), Section 158 subsections (5 & 6), and other relevant provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, as well as international instruments, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement and the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Revised Kyoto Convention” “Under the new regulation, goods valued at $300 or less will be exempted from import duties and taxes, provided they are not prohibited or restricted items.

Similarly, passenger merchandise in baggage not exceeding the same value shall also be exempted. “The framework further ensures immediate release and clearance of eligible consignments without post-release documentation, while also mandating strict enforcement measures against stakeholders who attempt to manipulate invoices or evade duty obligations.

Noncompliance penal ties include forfeiture, arrest, and other sanctions stipulated in the NCS Act, 2023”, customs explains further To support the smooth implementation of the De Minimis regulation, the Nigeria Customs Service will establish multi-channel helpdesk platforms.

These dedicated channels are designed to serve as direct points of engagement for stakeholders, providing timely guidance on compliance requirements, addressing inquiries, and resolving complaints that may arise during implementation.

This initiative is expected to stimulate cross-border ecommerce, minimise clearance delays, and further consolidate Nigeria’s position as a regional leader in trade facilitation. Besides policy matters, the Board, according to statement, deliberated extensively on disciplinary cases presented during the session, following viral videos recently circulated on social media showing acts of misconduct by some officers.