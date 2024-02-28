Import: CBN curbs distortions in Customs duty

As businesses grapple with financial strain, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adopted the official closing exchange rate on the date of opening Form M for the importation of goods at the seaports. This came following various appeals by the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and other industry stakeholders on fluctuations in the exchange rate for Customs duty payments. Although the Senate is considering a bill to stabilise exchange rates for customs duties, it was, however, learnt that the new step by the CBN would reduce distortions in duty payment by importers and customs agents. Prior to the latest decision by the bank, ANCLA had advised the Federal Government to direct CBN and all other agencies involved in exchange rate regulations to intervene in the current erratic naira free falls. According to the National President of the association, Mr Emenike Nwokeoji, a quick intervention by the Federal Government will stem the tide of the current tension, which may sound a death knell on import trade soon. He explained that ANLCA members had found it impossible to make credible quotes for jobs as the constant upward reviews of exchange rates render such quotation impracticable. Nwokeoji said: “The issue of exchange rates in relation to the naira has become somewhat intractable that we as the mouthpiece of the Customs brokers/ freight forwarders in Nigeria can no longer afford to be silent. It is a well-known fact that Nigeria’s trade has a predominant foreign exchange content and Nigeria being an import dependent country, the effect of any exchange rate distortions can be devastated.”

Further, Nwokeoji said that the executives of the association had met with the management of NCS and also written the CBN, the Federal Ministry of Finance among others to express its misgivings about the floating Customs duty exchange rate. Notably, he stressed that the association had threatened to shut down the port if necessary corrections were not done by the government. Regardless of the complaints, effective 26 February 2024, CBN in its latest decision had said that the closing rate on the date of opening of Form M for the importation of goods and services would be the rates that would apply for the assessment of import duty. This, the bank noted, had superseded the requirements of Memorandum 9, J (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Foreign Exchange Manual (Revised Edition), 2018. It was learnt that while the CBN was mindful of the initial volatility and price distortions in the aftermath of the FX market liberalisation, the bank said that it was confident that the reforms would in the medium term, ensure stability in the market and entrench market confidence necessary to attract investment capital for the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

Memo

For instance, a circular marked: TED/FEM/PUB/ FPC/001/007 dated February 23, 2024 and signed by the bank’s Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr Hassan Mahmud, explained that Customs would henceforth accept the exchange rate applicable on the date the importer opens his Form M, up until the cargo is imported and cleared from the port.

Forex adoption

In the light of this, the bank advised that the Customs and other related parties should adopt the closing FX rate on the date of opening Form M for the importation of goods, as the FX rate to be used for import duty assessment, noting that the rate remains valid until the date of termination of the importation and clearance of goods by importers. This would enable Customs and the importers to effectively plan appropriately and reduce the uncertainties around varying daily exchange rate in determining their revenue or cost structure, respectively.

Import guidelines

According to Customs import duty guidelines, importer shall continue to pay an administrative charge of 1 per cent Freight on Board (FOB) value of all imports based on the exchange rate on the approved e-Form “M.” It also specified that all imports shall continue to be assessed for duty at the Cost Insurance Freight (CIF) value of the goods using the rate of exchange on the approved e-Form “M.” The service explained: “It shall be the duty of the importer’s bank through which the e-Form “M” was processed to collect the amount of import duty as assessed, if it is a designated bank. However, for e-Form “M” transactions processed by a non designated bank, payment of import duty shall be at any of the designated banks, while a copy of the duty payment receipt shall be made available to the processing bank by the importer. “For transactions in respect of dutiable personal effects, payment of duty can also be made at any preferred designated bank, stressing that the designated bank would match printed assessment notice with the electronically received assessment notice for the Single Goods Declaration (SGD).” “If the information tallies, the bank will receive payments and issue a signed bank receipt. The designated bank shall send an e-confirmation message to NCS acknowledging receipt of duty and taxes in respect of the SGD. All payments shall continue to be electronically transferred daily by Designated Banks to the respective pool accounts with CBN. Failing this will mean necessary sanction shall apply.”

Last line

There is need by the Federal Government to stabilise import duty for the sake of the economy as many businesses have collapsed in the last one year.