Implications Of Politicisation Of NPF, The Judiciary: A Stitch In Time Saves Nine

The politicization of the Nigerian police force and judiciary by any government, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, can have significant implications for the rule of law, governance, and civil society in Nigeria. Here are some potential implications:

1. *Erosion of Trust*: When law enforcement and judicial institutions are perceived as politically biased, public trust in these institutions diminishes. Citizens may become reluctant to report crimes or seek justice, fearing that the system is rigged in favor of those in power.

2. *Rule of Law Undermined*: A politicized police force and judiciary can lead to selective enforcement of laws, where certain individuals or groups are protected while others are targeted. This undermines the principle of equality before the law and can lead to a culture of impunity.

3. *Increased Human Rights Violations*: Politicization may result in the police being used as tools for political repression, leading to increased human rights abuses, including unlawful arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings. This can stifle dissent and suppress opposition voices.

4. *Judicial Independence Compromised*: If the judiciary is influenced by political considerations, its independence is compromised. This can lead to biased rulings, lack of accountability for government actions, and a failure to uphold constitutional rights.

5. *Political Instability*: The use of state security apparatus against political opponents can lead to increased tensions and conflicts, potentially resulting in political instability. This may manifest in protests, civil unrest, or even violent confrontations.

6. *Impact on Governance*: A politicized police force may prioritize political loyalty over professional standards, leading to inefficiencies and corruption within the police. This can hinder effective law enforcement and public safety, affecting overall governance.

7. *International Relations and Reputation*: The perception of a politicized judiciary and police can damage Nigeria’s international reputation, affecting foreign relations, investment, and aid. International organizations may criticize the government, and Nigeria may face sanctions or reduced support.

8. *Civil Society Response*: Civil society organizations may mobilize in response to perceived injustices, leading to increased activism and advocacy for reforms. This can create a more vibrant civil society but may also lead to confrontations with the state.

9. *Long-term Institutional Damage*: Over time, the politicization of these institutions can lead to a culture of corruption and inefficiency that is difficult to reverse. Rebuilding trust and integrity in the police and judiciary may take generations.

10. *Public Disillusionment*: As citizens witness the erosion of justice and accountability, there may be widespread disillusionment with the political process, leading to apathy or radicalization among segments of the population.

In summary, the politicization of the Nigerian police force and judiciary can have far-reaching consequences that affect not only the legal and political landscape but also the social fabric of the country. It is crucial for any government to uphold the independence of these institutions to ensure a fair and just society.

Idris Salisu Rogo, PhD, Writes from the Department of Education, Bayero University, Kano

rogoidris@gmail.com

