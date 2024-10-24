Implications Of Nigeria’s Increasing Debt Profile

Share

The figures appear fascinating but after a thorough appraisal they are frightening and capable of stifling the national economy, sooner rather than later.

We are talking, of course, about the recent concern raised by the Debt Management Office (DMO) which has projected Nigeria’s external debt to hit a staggering sum of $50 billion by the end of the Third Quarter of this year.

We recall – with sincere worry – that as at March this year, which marked the end of the First Quarter the total debt stock stood at an alarming N121.67 trillion or $91.46 billion. That was made up of a domestic debt profile of N65.65 trillion ($46.29 billion) and an External debt of N56.02 trillion.

Yet, the World Bank, one of the main international lenders, keeps encouraging and indeed, acquiescing to every loan request from the President Bola Tinubu-led government, unmindful of the grave implications on the wellbeing and Human Development Index (HDI) of the average Nigerian citizen, currently deeply enmeshed in a survival mode.

In fact, such a Nigerian is sorely worried about the lack of an enabling environment for his businesses to survive, talk less of it to thrive and make reasonable returns on investment.

Virtually on a daily basis, he is mentally challenged about epileptic power supply, as he is frequently regaled by news of the collapse of the National Grid; happening more than 230 times in 14 years and 23 odd times between 2020 and 2024.

Such a situation of not only freaky electric power supply but lack of good access roads to deliver his goods and services, worsens his capacity and capability to feed members of his family with nutritious and wholesome food items, and get his children to benefit from quality education and healthcare delivery.

Yet, his heartbeat is daily heightened by an insecure environment while the Federal Government demands of him sudden increases in the pump price of premium motor spirit, electricity tariffs, value added tax and car documents.

So, he is currently amazed to know more about the ever increasing weight of his nation’s debt profile. From the piece of related news item he has just read, in June 2024 Tinubu’s administration obtained a $2.25 billion loan under the Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilisation to Enable Transformation (RESET) and the Nigerian Accelerating Resource Mobilisation Reforms (ARMOR). Both sound fascinating.

But he is similarly concerned that the ever-willing World Bank approved another loan request of $1.57 billion for sectors such as education, healthcare and water management, with $70 million as a grant. Not done with the borrowing spree in that same month of June

2024 another loan of $925 million was secured from Afreximbank under the crude oil-backed prepayment facility as sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.).

And if we thought that was getting scary there were more loans in the month of July. Precisely, that was when the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved $500 million for another programme referred to as the Economic Governance and Energy Transition Support Programme (EGET-SP).

However, all this has triggered the nationwide burning question: “Who will repay these huge debts?” We are seriously concerned as well. Good enough, we are not alone. The DMO is similarly worried about the escalating factor as the Debt Service payment has risen to an astonishing $854.36 million.

Worse still, Fitch Ratings has projected that Nigeria’s external debt service cost could rise to as high as $5.2 billion by 2025. And we are but a few months away from getting there. The implications for the ordinary Nigerian, nay the nation as a whole is mind-boggling.

That perhaps, explains the rationale behind the words of appeal and caution by a development economist, Aliyu Ilias, who said: “Tell the World Bank and IMF to hold on, and not give Nigeria money for now.”

On the way forward he advised that: “Let us internally generate our revenue. It is because of the availability of money to borrow that we are into more debt.”

We cannot agree any less. For instance, it is on record that Nigeria secured a total of $2.95 billion loans from the World Bank in the first four months under the President Tinubu-led administration.

Even if the time frame is considered too early for judgement the empirical evidence on ground leaves little hope of the loans having any meaningful impact.

Focus should therefore, significantly shift to accountability, transparency, probity and prudence with regards to all the loans obtained and the expenditure thereof.

Nigeria can no longer sustain the culture of profligacy and outlandish lifestyle of the political elite, while the citizens are left to stew in hunger, deprivation and worsening ill-health.

We also urge the legislators, at both the state and federal levels, to critically assess loan requests by the executive, instead of giving blind approvals to all manner of loans, thereby dragging more millions of impoverished Nigerians into the dragnet of preventable poverty.

