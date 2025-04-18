Implication Of Fornication, By Ballo

Share

Fornication is forbidden from almighty Allah, therefore gave everyone the same opportunity to marry two or more wives, God almighty Allah has nothing to do with women but for our own benefits.

If everyone has is own wives, why must you fornicate, Quran says don’t near act of fornication, surat furkon 25:69, who ever does that shall be punished in day of judgment, he shall be dwelling in the hell fire forever, yah Muhammed ( SAW) tell them because you are the best among the human beings.

But today in our own society fornication is the pride of the day among men and women, please let us move away from it for the fear of Allah almighty, please let us ask ourselves, the gains of fornication ie enormous,

1: waist of money, 2 waist of your body energy in bad way, 3 waist of your time and on and on, therefore my people let’s do away from bad things to good, spiritually having sex with multiple women is bad, it blocks good things of life, nearer to early grave, let’s stop it and face God almighty Allah.

Share