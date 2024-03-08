Implementation Of Oronsaye’s Report Long Overdue –Aliero

A former Governor of Kebbi State, Adamu Aliero, has said the implementation of Steve Oronsaye’s Report, which recommended a slash in cost of governance was overdue. Aliero, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this in an interaction with journalists after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

He said he had a fruitful discussion with the President on the state of the nation, particularly on the issues of spiralling inflation and insecurity. The lawmaker equally said the cooperation of some opposition figures with the Tinubu’s government did not translate into compromise. On the Oronsaye Report, Aliero said: “The implementation has been long overdue because the cost of governance is getting extremely high to the extent that close to over 70 per cent of whatever is budgeted goes into running the government leaving only 30 per cent for capital projects.

“This is not good for a developing country like Nigeria. I will be very glad if we can reduce the cost of governance by about 50 per cent and then 50 per cent of the budgeted amount should be used for capital development. “So the National Assembly is certainly in support of the implementation of Oronsaye report and any- body who means well for Nigeria will certainly support the implementation of this report.

“It is a well-intentioned report. It should have been implemented a long time ago.” Asked what the National Assembly would do to support the government, Aliero said the legislature was working hand-in-hand with the executive branch of the government for administrative harmony.