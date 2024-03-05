Implementation of Oronsaye Report: A realistic approach needed

One of the recurring ugly decimals of the Federal Government-run administrative structure is the bloated centre, characterised by the high cost of governance. In fact, on June 10, 2013 the then Co-ordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, painted a gloomy picture of Nigeria’s economy at the Third Round of the Ministerial Platform. She re-echoed similar concern at the 50th meeting of the 15-member Federal Government Implementation Team. The source of concern had to do with the huge recurrent expenditure and suggested that it has to be drastically scaled down and channel the funds to capital projects. Viewed against this background, some concerned Nigerians have hailed the recent decision made by President Bola Tinubu, by mustering the political will to order for the immediate and full implementation of the recommendations of the Stephen Oronsaye Report.

Worthy of note is that it was set up in 2011 under the administration of the then President Goodluck Jonathan on the Restructuring and Rationalisation of the Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies In specific terms, it came up with regards to the abolition, reduction, merger and revision of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Much as the civil service plays a vital role as the engine that oils the polices, programmes and projects of government by their formulation, implementation, evaluation and sustenance of its cardinal objectives, such should be done within fiscal responsibility and financial prudence. While several committees were set up by successive administrations to achieve the aims and objectives of pruning down the high cost of governance their dreams failed to see the light of the day. But the Oronsaye Report took the bull by the horns, and had a thorough thought process via a surgical appraisal of the MDAs to come up with bold recommendations. Amongst these was that of the discontinuation of the government funding of professional bodies and councils to free funds for capital projects. The other was the revelation that there were 541 Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies (statutory and non-statutory) and came up with strong recommendations. These included the reduction of 263 statutory agencies to 161, the abolition of 38; agencies, the merging of 52 agencies and 14 of the agencies should revert to departments in the ministries. Not unexpectedly, these recommendations attracted applause for the members of the Oronsaye Panel which included brilliant minds such as Japh Nwosu, Rabiu Abubakar, Salman Mann and Hamza Tahir. Others were Adetunji Adesunkanmi and Umar Muhammed, who was the Secretary.

Subsequently, the government set up the White Paper Drafting Committee, headed by the then Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Muhammed Adoke (SAN). The salient point made then, which is worthy of consideration as at this day is reflected in the summary made by the Committee: “It is a fundamental breach of the acceptable practice of good public sector governance to create a new agency or institution as a response to the seeming failure or poor performance of an existing agency to suit political or individual interests. “Such a practice has proved eventually to precipitate systemic conflicts, crises and even collapse at a substantial but avoidable high financial cost to the government”. Commendable as this position appears to be there are some dynamics to be put in consideration before the full scale adoption of the Oronsaye Panel Report.

For instance, according to Human Rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) while Oronsaye Panel studied 262 agencies there are 1,360 ministries and parastatals as at 2014. Also of significance is that with some 30 Federal Government agencies to either be scrapped, merged or subsumed with the aim to cut down the cost of governance about 100,000 civil servants are likely to lose their jobs! That is according to Falana. From the foregoing, we call on the Federal Government to be more tactical and realistic with regards to the implementation of the Oronsaye Panel Report. It should therefore request that the current Federal Ministry of Finance to engage in a reappraisal of the recommendations. In doing so, there has to be a drastic reduction in the huge pay packages of all political appointees, in tandem with the harsh economic realities on ground. It is time for them to make the needed sacrifices to stabilise the economy, instead of throwing more workers into the unemployment market with the dire consequences of rising poverty and the attendant waves of crimes and criminality.