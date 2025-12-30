Implementation Of New Tax Laws To Commence As Scheduled – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that the implementation of the new tax laws passed by the National Assembly will commence as scheduled on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The statement comes amid calls to suspend the laws’ implementation over alleged lapses in the gazetted versions, with critics claiming that some provisions differ from those originally passed by the National Assembly.

However, in a release personally signed on Tuesday and made available to newsmen, President Tinubu stated that no substantial issue has been established to justify delaying the reform process.

“The new tax laws, including those that took effect on June 26, 2025, and the remaining acts scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will continue as planned,” he said.

The President described the reforms as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a fair, competitive, and robust fiscal foundation” for Nigeria. He clarified that the laws are not intended to raise taxes but to drive structural reform, harmonisation, and social protection.

He urged stakeholders to support the implementation phase, which he said is now firmly underway, and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to due process and the integrity of enacted laws.

“Our administration is aware of the public discourse surrounding alleged changes to some provisions of the recently enacted tax laws. No substantial issue has been established that warrants a disruption of the reform process,” he added.

President Tinubu further assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to act in the public interest and work with the National Assembly to swiftly resolve any identified issues, aiming to ensure a tax system that fosters prosperity and shared responsibility.