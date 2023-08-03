Implementation Of Electricity Act’ll Reduce Pressure On Power Sector –Ikhariale

Patrick Ikhariale served as Commissioner of Energy in Edo State before he was elected into the House of Representatives where he also chaired the Committee on Power. Ikhariale spoke to ONYEKACHI EZE on the Electricity Act and challenges of electricity sector in Nigeria, among other states

There is this back and forth on whether there should be increase in electricity tariff or not. As an expert in the field, a former Commissioner for Energy and ex-chairman, House Committee on Energy, what is your take on the issue?

We have a challenge in this country. Once an issue comes up and one person uses a language, it becomes a language for all. At some point, what you hear on daily basis is that government has no business doing business. So, government has no business doing business became a slogan, and that translated and gave impetus to people who advocated very strongly for the privatisation of the electricity sector in Nigeria.

What happened in the argument that government has no business doing business seemed to have swayed the thinking of average Nigerian, particularly those at the helm of affairs then. Privatisation to them was the only way out of the quagmire the electricity sector found itself over the years because it appeared then that all efforts to put behind us the challenges of the power sector in Nigeria failed woefully against the expectations of Nigerians.

As at 2013 and 2014, when the projected estimate of production, in terms of megawatts, was may be like 20, 000, we were still battling with 7,000 megawatts or thereabout. And even at that, we still have a challenge. If you have the capacity to produce 7,000 megawatts of electricity in Nigeria, do you have the capacity to transmit same because we have essentially one corridor of transmission.

And like you know anything that does not have spare or alternative is a dangerous situation. At some point, we were told that we have above 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts, but we cannot transmit same because of the weak transmission lines.

But there was attempt at privatization as some companies bided to invest in the sector. What happened?

In my view, one major attempt that came was the coming on board of Manitoba, that came to work and direct affairs on our transmission line. My investigation revealed that those companies; it may not be Manitoba, but I know that at some point people were brought to superintend the affairs of the transmission line. I know that these same people have gone to two to three other countries and succeeded but Nigeria is one country it was not possible for them to succeed because of inherent challenges we have.

Also, when privatisation was to be carried out, there was not sufficient due diligence. I recall clearly when they were opening the bids in Transcorp and I was told to comment, I did say then that whichever company that wins the bid, it was not time to say Uhuru! It requires experience; you must have the financial muscle and technical knowhow. So, electricity business is not something you have to compare to the telecommunication industry, like when MTN came, Econet came, and all that. It might sound complex, but it is a question of understanding in terms of connectivity between networks.

Electricity is more complex than that because first and foremost, you don’t have inhibitions, legal inhibitions that debar individuals, corporate bodies, even states from engaging in the production of electricity, not to talk of transmission or distribution. It was like what was left solely in the hands of the Federal Government. It was as a result of this many people felt that it was high time to unbundle the entire process.

If you go into the history of the electricity or power in Nigeria, from ECN down to NEPA, PHCN to what it is today, the challenges remain the same. And it is like one working on quicksand; working on quicksand simply entails one step further than the previous steps. And that has been the challenges and situation of sector in Nigeria.

But the unbundling process was successful. The company that generates is not the one that transmits, and so on. Why are we still having problem?

The unbundling saw eight to eleven generation and distribution companies. Power is a tripartite arrangement. You talk about generation, from generation to transmission and then distribution. I said it time without number, that this tripartite arrangement, for you have to have meaningful engagements, the development in each of them must be equal. In other words, if you improved generation by 30 percent, and you improved the other one by 100 percent, the fact that the third arm is not 100 percent, there is no state of equilibrium.

The quantum of maintenance and development in generation must be equal to transmission and distribution, because in energy, as you generate, you transmit, as you transmit you supposed to distribute. It is not like oil and gas where you have storage tanks, where you store crude oil, or even the refined products. Electricity is as you’re generating, you’re transmit- ting and distributing.

Now there is a problem. I said earlier that transmission lines are supposed to take from generation company to transmission and distribution companies. If you now put so much energy on generation, and you are now moving from 7,000 megawatts to 8,000 megawatts, and you don’t have corresponding increase on your lines to accommodate the quantum, it means the lines get overloaded and there is a breakdown.

And that is why from time to time you see there is a blackout. So, as emphases were being made on generation, the same emphasis should be made on transmission and distribution. We also want to take our statistics on some developed societies. For instance, you take a walk on the street of US or UK in the last one year of so, the type of development in terms of building new houses, new electrical appliances may not exceed two percent.

But take any street in Abuja or Lagos today, there are places you visited last year, even in the matter of two months, you could have more than 50 houses. These 50 houses have all the necessary electrical appliances that every house will have, and that takes extra demands. The most critical aspect of the challenge most generation and distribution companies is what we call cost legislative index.

The cost of production is high. The estimated value is up to $1 million per a megawatt of electricity, and that is all things being equal. But you find that in Nigerian system, most times, things have never been equal. And that is why the cost of doing job in Nigeria by foreigners, if you want to involve foreigners, it involves so many challenges, including security, and that is additional, including traveling.

The president recently signed the Electricity Act. How is it going to affect power generation in the country, because the Act now allows, not only the Federal Government, but states to generate electricity?

Yes, more states, individuals, companies, will now be involved. Certainly, it is going to have effect. First and foremost, prices of items are determined by market forces. It is like talking about unitary system of government and federal system where there are layers. If the states are now empowered to produce energy, and by extension, corporate bodies, as against what we have today, it will open more spaces and more ideas, innovations will also come in.

The more the power generation companies, the ultimate costs to the consumers will come down. As it is before now, it was one-way line of business. Of course, there will be challenges that will come with it. There are reasons why before now these things were left in the hands of the Federal Government alone. But the society is dynamic, the world is moving, and so, many things are changing, and with these changes come managerial ability.

It is our expectations that the Federal Government takes into consideration so many factors on this enabling environment to give those who want to get involved and participate actively in the generation and distribution of energy in Nigeria, providing them conducive environment. I’m hoping that if the electricity bill is utilised the way it should be, it will reduce pressure on those in the industry.

At the same time, consumers will be better off because it will enhance the quality, in terms of availability, because what we have in some places, irrespective of the rate, is ‘let me have it, I will pay. If I’m sure I know what I’m getting is of quality, I will pay, I don’t have problem. That’s why the petroleum price increase you saw: from N185 a litre and now N617 depending on your location. It is not easy, but the reality on the ground is that, if this is what it takes, and this is the only way out.

What do you think will be the effect of new tariff, if government eventually decides to increase price of energy consumption?

Well, it is going to be hardship, no doubt. Two, it is going to bring discipline also; discipline in the sense that most houses consume electricity they don’t need, and it becomes a wastage. If you go to some developed countries, the architectural designs of part of electrical circuit of houses is such that if you’re going out, as you’re shutting the door, the light goes off. These are innovations that came as a result of cost of electricity in these societies.

It is the existing economic realities in these societies that made them to come together and put their thinking caps to reduce the cost of labour. I want to believe also that the in- crease, whether now or whatever, it is inevitable, first lesson is going to be moral, social and economical. It is fashionable to see people put on chandelier, put on all sorts of bulbs in the living room and everywhere in the house. Some people put their light on while asleep.

The introduction of pay-as-you-go is one of the innovations that came into the energy sector, although many people are still on estimated billing; they don’t have access to meters that have been promised Nigerians many years ago. At the time the Nigeria Electricity Management Agency Act was passed, NERC was told to as soon as possible, make electricity meters available to the consumers.

It even got a point we told them, if you don’t provide meter, you don’t deserve the right to ask for bill, because, what does it cost to provide meter to people when it is usage that determines what to pay.