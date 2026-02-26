Implement Uwais Report, Agbakoba Urges Tinubu

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to implement key recommendations of the Electoral Reform Panel led by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Uwais, particularly the establishment of a special tribunal for electoral offences.

Agbakoba, who spoke on Wednesday in Lagos while addressing reporters on national issues, said the creation of an electoral offences court would help curb vote rigging and restore public trust in Nigeria’s democratic process.

He, however, commended the President for signing Executive Order 9, which directs the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to remit revenues directly to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), effectively removing its power to deduct revenues at source under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Agbakoba advised the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to seek judicial clarification from the Supreme Court if necessary, or amend the PIA to fully align with constitutional provisions.

He said, “We applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reclaiming Nigeria’s sovereignty by signing the Executive Order directing the direct remittance of oil and gas revenues to the Federation Account.”

Speaking further, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged President Tinubu to revisit the Uwais Report.

Agbakoba argued that the burden of proof in election disputes should shift to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requiring it to demonstrate that elections were conducted in a free and fair manner rather than placing that responsibility solely on petitioners.

He maintained that electoral malpractice would persist unless offenders face swift prosecution through a dedicated tribunal.

Agbakoba expressed optimism that credible Nigerians would be more willing to participate in politics if electoral processes are transparent and trustworthy.

Commenting on opposition politics, he criticised what he described as a lack of ideological engagement and issue-based campaigns, blaming this for recent defections within opposition ranks.

He also praised the President’s decision regarding oil revenue remittance, saying that “we have money, we don’t know how to gather it.”

Agbakoba described the Executive Order as “the strongest decision ever made by President Tinubu,” adding that “the wisdom of God descended on Tinubu and he did the right thing.”