Implement Social Intervention Programmes, NESG Tells President

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Bola Tinubu to implement various social intervention programs to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians. It stated that the government can provide financial assistance, tax incentives, and business development support to small and medium enterprises affected by increased operational costs due to fuel subsidy removal.

It added that the measure would help sustain their businesses and promote economic resilience. These were contained in the NESG Citizen Education/Engagement Strategy Report titled: ‘Understanding Fuel Subsidy Removal and its Economic and Social Impact’. The report was made available to New Telegraph yesterday.

It urged the government to proactively address concerns through public engagement, clarifying misconceptions, providing evidence-based explanations, and highlighting the long-term benefits of subsidy removal. It added that this will help build trust, dispel fears, and encourage informed discussions. It advised the government to actively engage in transparent communication, providing clear and accessible information about the reasons behind subsidy removal, the expected impact, and the strategies in place to mitigate adverse effects.

According to it, such would promote trust, understanding, and informed decision-making among citizens. It said: “When implemented strategically and accompanied by effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, this social intervention programme can help cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the people and ensure a more equitable transition.

“Increased investment in public transportation infrastructure can help mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal by providing more affordable transportation alternatives for the public. “There should be employment generation initiatives focused on creating job opportunities, particularly in strategic sectors. By promoting employment, the government can mitigate the impact of subsidy removal by improving income levels and reducing unemployment rates.

“Government should also engage in targeted cash transfer programmes that will provide financial assistance directly to low-income households or individuals affected by the removal of fuel subsidies. These cash transfers can help alleviate the increased transportation costs and basic necessities.”