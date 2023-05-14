Implement People-Oriented Policies, Clerics Tell Political Leaders

As Nigeria gradually moves to the end of the current administration and anxiously look to a new government on May 29, 2023, clergies of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion in Ogbomoso, have urged the government both at the state and federal levels to constantly implement people-oriented policies.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the first session of the 6th synod of Ogbomo – so Anglican diocese, held at St. David’s Cathedral, Agbonin, Ogbomoso from Wednesday 3rd to Sunday 7th May, 2023.

Themed, ‘Breaking Limitations’, the synod emphasised that limitations are barriers, challenges and problems that threaten individuals, groups, churches and nations from fulfilling the fullness of God’s purpose in life. “These limitations exist in different forms and affect different aspects of human lives”.

The synod noted that Nigerians need to pray seriously for the peace of the nation because of the suf – ferings and challenges the citizens are currently going through despite the fact that God greatly endowed the country.

Also, the synod observed that a lot of things are wrong in our nation; politically and security-wise, the country is not on track; economically, the nation is lagging behind to the extent that Nigeria is now recognised as the ‘poverty capital of the world’.

It therefore appealed to all the newly elected leaders, irrespective of their political affiliations, to unite their efforts to bring Nigeria back on track. It equally appreciated the Federal Government for locating the Federal Polytechnic Ayede in Og – bomoso area and urged the newly constituted Governing Council of the Institution to ensure fairness and spread in the employment of senior, junior and teach ing staff.

Similarly, the synod called on the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde to ensure a speedy appointment and installation of the next Soun of Ogbomoso immediately he settles down for his second term in office. It also urged the governor to do his best in fulfilling all the electioneering promises made during his campaigns and encouraged him to make equity, fairness and justice his watchwords in governing the people.

Drawing from different case examples in the Bible, the Synod charged Nigerians to trust God to break every limitation in their lives. “To break limitation in life, it is vital to have true relationship with God; praying God’s promises into one’s life and situations; living a life of total obedience to God’s word; and living a life of faith, prayers and worship,” the communiqué reads.

The synod activities included the maiden youth synod outreach, revival, Holy Communion service, Bible study, induction of the deputy chancellor of the diocese, goodwill messages, reading and launching of the Bishop’s charge, and plenary sessions, among others, and ended with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, 7 May 2023.