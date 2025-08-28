Implement Payment For Retired Professors’ Benefits, ASUU Warns FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano Zone, has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government, demanding the immediate payment of retirement benefits for university professors and the swift conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement.

ASUU expressed deep concern over what it described as the “pathetic and unacceptable” conditions of retired professors and other academics in Nigeria, warning that failure by the government to act urgently could lead to industrial action.

The ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Abdulkadir Muhammad, while addressing journalists on Thursday at Bayero University, Kano (Old Campus), said the hardship faced by retired academics has been worsened by the prevailing cost-of-living crisis, which he attributed to the “ruthless implementation of IMF/World Bank-inspired neoliberal reforms.”

“This is despite the fact that the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Act, 2012, mandates that professors retire with their full salaries for life. Yet, the Nigerian government has refused to implement this provision,” he stated.

Muhammad also called for the immediate signing and implementation of the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed-led Committee’s report, stressing that the government’s refusal to review lecturers’ salaries and working conditions for over 16 years has left them “demoralized and demotivated.”

He warned that the union could no longer guarantee industrial harmony in Nigeria’s public universities, urging students, parents, civil society organisations, the media, and all patriotic Nigerians to join ASUU’s struggle to prevent the collapse of public tertiary education.

The union further raised concerns over worsening insecurity, rising poverty, and growing inequality in the country, lamenting that Nigerians are being “kidnapped, maimed, and killed daily by insurgents and bandits,” while thousands remain displaced across various communities.

ASUU reminded all levels of government of their constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Comrade Abdulkadir concluded by appreciating the media for their solidarity and sacrifices, and called for unity in the ongoing struggle to rescue Nigeria’s public universities.