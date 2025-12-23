IMPI To FG: Prioritize Local Arms Production, Ensure Adequate Funding For DICON, Others

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) is proposing that the government prioritises local arms production with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) leading the charge.

In a policy statement signed by its Chairman Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, the think tank urged the President Bola Tinubu administration to ensure funding for. DICON as well as partnerships with countries like Turkey and Israel to bridge gaps in expertise.

“The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), established in 1964, should be the backbone of self-reliance. Instead, it is held back by underfunding and bureaucracy. “Its OBJ-006 rifle, meant to symbolise self-sufficiency, still relies on imported parts.

Contrast this with South Africa’s Paramount Group, which produces armoured vehicles for global markets, or Turkey’s booming drone industry.

“Nigeria has the capacity; what is missing is the political will. Local firms like Proforce already manufacture mine-resistant vehicles, yet the military still imports overpriced, refurbished equipment from questionable middlemen.

“The $500 million contract for outdated Puma helicopters in 2014, a deal stained by corruption, shows how broken the system could be. “Nigeria must prioritise local arms production. DICON needs funding and partnerships with tech-savvy nations such as Turkey or Israel to bridge expertise gaps.”