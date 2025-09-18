IMPI Projects Further Drop In Inflation Rate To 17%

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation would further drop to 17 per cent by December 2025 after consecutive declines that took the figure to 20.12 per cent in August.

The think tank in a release signed by its Chairman, Dr. Omoniyi Akinsiju, also expects the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to reduce the monetary policy rate (MPR) at its next meeting in response to five consecutive month-on-month drops in inflation.

According to the group, the country is currently experiencing a lengthy period of disinflation. It said: “We have observed how some critics have dismissed the decline in the inflation rate as being of no consequence to the people, insisting dismissively that prices have not changed in any way to affect the mass of the Nigerian people. ”We consider this an expression of the intention not to acknowledge the federal administration’s positive strides.

Empirically speaking, the Nigerian economy is now in a disinflationary dispensation. Disinflation is a temporary slowing of the pace of price inflation and is used to describe instances when the inflation rate has reduced marginally over the short term.

”Nigeria recorded a rare disinflation in 2025, with inflation falling from 24.5 per cent in January to 20.12 per cent in August, about a 17.5 per cent drop, the sharpest mid-year slowdown in over a decade. An analysis of 10 years of data shows that, unlike 2020–2024, when inflation accelerated, 2025 stands out alongside 2017 and 2018 as one of the few disinflationary years.

”Accordingly, Nigeria’s inflation story in 2025 is taking an unusual turn because, for the first time in nearly a decade, the country is witnessing a meaningful and sustained slowdown in consumer prices. In relative terms, that is a 17.5 per cent reduction compared to the January level, a pace of disinflation rarely seen in Nigeria’s modern economic history.”