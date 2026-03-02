IMPI: How Tinubu’s Policies Lifted Nigeria Out Of Years Of Decadent Values

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has said that President Bola Tinubu caused a turnaround in Nigeria’s economy by deploying tools of economic progressivism. In a policy statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, IMPI argued that it was the best way of weaning the country off decades of profligacy. It said: “Like the USA, Nigeria has had periods of decadent public value and normalisation of profligacy in high offices.

“Before the economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu in May 2023, the Nigerian economy was characterised by a deeply entrenched oligarchy, where a small group of political elites, military officers, and business moguls controlled state resources. “This structure was sustained by a patronage system, particularly in the oil sector, which benefited a select few while the majority of the population faced poverty, with 63 per cent (about 133 million people) living in multidimensional poverty by 2022.

“The pre-reform economic landscape was defined by several key oligarchic and structural features: A significant portion of the oligarchy benefited from the fuel subsidy system, which was described as being rife with corruption and used as a ‘feeding bottle’ for a select few.

“The existence of multiple exchange rate windows allowed ‘FX subsidy merchants’ to exploit the gap between official and parallel market rates, effectively draining government finances. “Economic power was heavily concentrated in the petroleum industry, with access to oil revenues controlled by those in power and their close associates.

“By the time Tinubu took office, Nigeria was spending approximately 97 per cent of its total revenue on debt servicing, a situation described as disastrous. “Beyond the oligarchy’s capture of the Nigerian state, we note the obvious decimation of the nation’s fiscal substance before the coming of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the federal administration in 2015.”

The policy group also provided some insights into the impact of economic progressivism on the landscape. “Allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in 2025 experienced a significant surge, with the three tiers of government sharing over N33.27 trillion in the first 11 months, a 30 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

“This growth, driven by subsidy removal and exchange rate reforms, included record monthly distributions, such as N3.64 trillion in September 2025, significantly boosting subnational revenue. “Inflation, while still in double digits, has dropped by over half from a peak of 34.6 per cent in November 2024, to 15.10 per cent in January 2026 reflecting over nine months of consistent disinflation.

“We continue to observe a huge contraction in the gap between the official and parallel market rates which has shrunk from 60 to 2 per cent with the naira as of Tuesday, February 24, 2026, trading at approximately N1,349.24 to the US dollar in the official market and between N1,355 and N1,420 in the parallel (black) market. “The naira is rated the world’s second-best performing currency this year with a more than 7 per cent gain against the dollar,” the policy group noted.