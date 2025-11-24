IMPI Attributes Rising PMI To Decline In Inflation

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has attributed Nigeria’s steady increase in the Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) to the sustained decline in inflation over the past seven months.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, the policy group said its findings showed a clear inverse relationship between the PMI and inflation.

According to the chairman, improvements in productivity across key sectors have continued to drive down prices. Akinsiju said the PMI had recorded its eleventh consecutive month of expansion in October, rising to 55.4 index points.

He described the expansion as an indication of strong and broad-based growth in output, new orders and employment across the economy.

He said the group adopted the Predictive Regression model using Ordinary Least Squares techniques to measure inflation as a function of lagged values of key economic drivers, including the exchange rate and PMI. “By our reading, we attest to the inverse relationship between Nigeria’s Purchasing Manager’s Index and inflation rate movements. ”

An increase in PMI reflects a decline in inflation because a PMI hike is suggestive of higher growth momentum in production and productivity measured across 36 sectors of the economy,” he said.

Akinsiju said that since April 2025 when inflation eased to 23.71 per cent, subsequent PMI movements had shown a consistent pattern of expansion that corresponded with a declined Consumer Price Index.

He said the October inflation rate, which dropped to 16.05 per cent from 18.02 per cent in September, also mirrored the rise in PMI from 54.0 in the previous month to 55.4. The think-thank said that PMI readings between April and September had shown a correlation with the gradual decline in inflation.

Akinsiju said that the sharp improvement in September and October indicated a stronger pace of economic expansion. He recalled that the PMI in April stood at 52.40 index points, while May and June recorded 52.1 and 52.3 respectively, reflecting marginal but steady improvements.

According to the IMPI, July’s PMI of 52.7 also aligns with the inflation rate easing to 21.88 per cent from June’s 22.22 per cent. “In September, the trend with both the PMI and the inflation rate took on a higher momentum with the PMI rising to 54.0, indicating a stronger pace of economic expansion.