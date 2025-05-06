Impersonation: Police Arrest ‘Fake DIG Frank Mba’ In Nasarawa

Share

The police has arrested 28-year-old Dauda Samuel for allegedly impersonating Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Frank Mba. The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday said the suspect impersonated the DIG on Facebook.

Adejobi said that the suspect allegedly impersonated the highly respected DIG Frank Mba on Facebook, using it to recruit fake police officers online.

The police spokesperson said that the Police National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) apprehended the suspect following credible intelligence and multiple complaints from members of the public, who fell victims to the scam.

He said the suspect was arrested in Panda Village, Nasarawa State, in a decisive move against digital impersonation and recruitment scams.

According to him, the suspect has allegedly been running a fake Facebook account using the name and image of DIG Mba, under whose guise he promoted a fraudulent Police recruitment scheme.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect exploited the identity of DIG Frank Mba to lure individuals with promises of job placements within the Police Force, extorting money from them in the process,” Adejobi noted.

He further said that the suspect has confessed to the crime and was assisting investigators with valuable information.

