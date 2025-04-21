Imperatives Of Strategic Economic Reforms For Sustainable Devt In Nigeria

Share

Introduction

Imagine owning a treasure chest filled with unimaginable wealth, yet struggling to unlock it because you have lost the key. That is Nigeria in a nutshell. A country brimming with natural resources, human capital, and potential, yet constantly hindered by systemic challenges that keep its vast promise tantalizingly out of reach. The question that looms large is simple yet profound: How can the “Giant of Africa” truly rise to her towering potential? How come we live by the river and wash our hands with sputum?

Challenges

Nigeria’s current predicament is a narrative of both triumph and tragedy. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria’s economy, which was previously lauded as the largest economy in Africa, continues to slip amidst crippling inflation, over-reliance on oil, currency devaluation, and a volatile commodity market.

The overreliance on oil is perhaps the clearest symbol of Nigeria’s economic vulnerability. For decades, oil has been both the lifeline and the Achilles’ heel of the economy, contributing the lion’s share of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. However, this dependence has left the economy dangerously exposed to the unpredictable swings of global oil prices. Each dip in oil revenue sends shockwaves through the economy, triggering budget shortfalls, inflationary pressures, and job losses.

Yet, even as oil casts a long shadow over Nigeria’s economic landscape, it is not the sole culprit. The nation’s infrastructure is another stumbling block, acting like an old, rickety bridge incapable of supporting the weight of a modern, ambitious economy. Power outages, dilapidated roads, and outdated ports increase the cost of doing business, deter investment, and slow down productivity. These infrastructural gaps are more than mere inconveniences; they are chokepoints that stifle growth and innovation.

Governance and institutional inefficiencies compound these issues. Policy inconsistencies often scare off investors, while corruption diverts resources away from critical development initiatives. This has, in turn, fostered poverty and income inequality, unemployment, decreased GDP, reduction in business investment, higher interest rates and a trade deficit. This situation sharply contrasts with its wealth in natural resources and human capital. To foster long-term development and reduce poverty and inequality, Nigeria must undertake strategic economic reforms.

Imperatives for major reforms

The imperative for strategic economic reforms in Nigeria is not merely an academic exercise. It is a matter of survival and prosperity. Major reforms are needed to diversify the economy, reduce dependency on oil, and foster inclusive growth that benefits all Nigerians. This transformation requires bold leadership, a clear vision, and unwavering commitment to execution.

This paper explores the roadmap for these much-needed reforms, analyses the opportunities and challenges, and addresses viable measures the nation needs urgently to implement to turn its immense potential into enduring prosperity.

Concept of sustainable economic development

What is sustainability?

In 1987, the United Nations Brundtland Commission defined sustainability as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” This principle forms the cornerstone of economic strategies worldwide, emphasizing a balance among economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. For Nigeria, a country rich in resources and brimming with human potential, this definition takes on a particularly urgent significance. The journey towards sustainable economic development demands bold reforms, structural adjustments, and a paradigm shift in how the nation harnesses its wealth and cultivates its human capital. The challenge is how to balance this with the present realities, so as not to kill the bull in the China shop.

At the heart of sustainable development lies resilience, an economy’s ability to withstand external shocks, such as global financial crises or disruptions in supply chains (Hakim Manurung and others ‘A conceptual framework of supply chain resilience towards sustainability through a service-dominant logic perspective’ (Heliyon, 2023). In Nigeria, this resilience has often been undermined by its overreliance on oil revenues, which account for a significant portion of government income. The 2014 Nigeria oil price collapse, for instance, plunged the nation into economic turmoil, slashing government budgets and triggering inflation (Sani Bawa, others, 2020 ‘Asymmetric Impact of Oil Price on Inflation in Nigeria’ JAS 12). Transitioning from this dependency to a diversified economic model is critical. Real-life examples from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, which transformed from resource-reliant economies to industrial and service-oriented hubs, demonstrate the power of diversification. Nigeria could emulate such models, focusing on sectors like agriculture, technology, and manufacturing (Adeyemo JT , others ‘Technological Innovation and Agricultural Productivity in Nigeria Amidst Oil Transition: ARDL Analysis’ Economies,2024) . The Asian Tigers comprising Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan are examples of how investment in education, technology, export of goods, industralisation and government incentives can change the fortunes of a country.

Agriculture

Agriculture, for instance, presents a tremendous opportunity. With over 80 million hectares of arable land (Ehi Braimah, 2020: ‘Nigeria: Farming Agriculture into a Wealth Creating Sector’), Nigeria has the potential to become a food basket for Africa. Yet, challenges such as outdated farming methods, inadequate storage facilities, and limited access to markets persist. A sustainable development approach would involve modernising agriculture through mechanisation, investing in irrigation, and building value chains that connect farmers to local and global markets. Rwanda’s agricultural reforms, which significantly increased productivity and reduced poverty, offer a blueprint for what is possible with determined efforts (Worldbankgroup ‘Rwanda: Achieving Food Security, Reducing Poverty, Moving up the Value Chain’ (2016)

Human capital

Another cornerstone of sustainable development is human capital. Nigeria’s youthful population, with over 60 per cent under the age of 25 (Adoreglobal ‘Releasing The Nigeria’s Future: The Power Of Youth 2024.), represents a demographic dividend that could propel the nation to prosperity. However, this potential remains untapped due to high unemployment and an education system misaligned with labour market demands. Investing in quality education, vocational training, and digital literacy would not only equip young Nigerians with the skills needed for the 21st century but also foster innovation and entrepreneurship. India’s IT sector boom, fueled by targeted investments in technical education, illustrates how human capital development can transform an economy.

Environmental stewardship

Environmental stewardship is another critical pillar. Nigeria faces severe environmental challenges, from deforestation and desertification to oil pollution in the Niger Delta (Collins Ugochukwu(2008: ‘Sustainable environmental management in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria: effects of hydrocarbon pollution on local economy’)Sustainable development requires policies that address these issues while promoting renewable energy and sustainable resource use. Transitioning to solar and wind energy, for example, could not only reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint but also address its chronic power shortages. In countries such as Morocco, Noor-Ouarzazate complex, the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant, an enormous array of curved mirrors spread over 3,000 hectares (11.6 sq miles) which concentrate the Sun’s rays towards tubes of fluid, with the hot liquid then used to produce power (Aida Alami ‘How Morocco went big on solar energy’ BBC [2021] demonstrate the potential for success in this area.

Social inclusion

Social inclusion is equally important. For development to be truly sustainable, it must address inequality and ensure that all Nigerians benefit from economic growth. Programs that target marginalized groups, such as women and rural communities, are essential. Ethiopia’s community-based health insurance program, which expanded healthcare access to millions, provides a valuable lesson in inclusive policy design (Mulat AK and others ‘Scaling up community-based health insurance in Ethiopia: a qualitative study of the benefits and challenges’ BMC Health Serv Res [2022] 22(1).).

Achieving sustainable economic development in Nigeria requires not only economic reforms but also a cultural shift in governance, emphasising accountability, transparency, and long-term planning. By leveraging its resources wisely, investing in its people, and protecting its environment, Nigeria can build an economy that not only survives but thrives, ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come.

The Nigerian economy

Nigeria, the most populous African nation (234.437 million, Worldometer), has long been a significant economic player on the global stage. Through the years, Nigeria emerged as a regional powerhouse and a key driver of Africa’s economic growth. Its strategic geographic location, coupled with a large and youthful population, positions Nigeria as a promising market for international businesses. As of 2023, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), was estimated to be about $252.7 billion, resulting in a per capita GDP of about $1,100. With these factors, Nigeria’s immense potential remains undeniable, making it a country to watch in the global economic landscape.

To comprehensively understand the trajectory of Nigeria’s economy, it is imperative to dive into its historical progression, particularly, to gain valuable insights into the factors that have shaped the nation’s present economic landscape and identify potential avenues for future growth and development.

After independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria inherited a relatively robust yet narrowly focused economy, heavily reliant on primary commodities. Nigeria’s economic trajectory experienced a significant shift, particularly in the late 1960s with the emergence of petroleum as its primary foreign exchange earner, relegating traditional exports such as cocoa, peanuts, cotton, hides and skin, timber and palm products to the background.

This transformation led to Nigeria’s membership in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1971, solidifying its position as a global oil producer. The subsequent surge in oil prices during the 1970s propelled Nigeria into an era of unprecedented economic prosperity, fueling rapid industrialization and infrastructure development (Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, The Economic Development of Nigeria from 1914 to 2014). However, the nation’s overreliance on oil revenue also exposed it to the volatility of global oil markets, leading to economic instability during periods of declining oil prices, making the country a textbook example of the ‘resource curse’ also known as ‘the paradox of plenty’. It was called a “disarticulate economy that produced what it did not consume and consumed what it did not produce” (Prof Claude Ake).

The government’s indigenization policies, aimed at increasing domestic control over the economy, further shaped Nigeria’s economic landscape. While these policies sought to empower indigenous entrepreneurs, they also had unintended consequences, such as discouraging foreign investment and hindering economic growth. The oil boom of the 1970s provided a unique opportunity for Nigeria to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil. However, a combination of factors, including corruption, mismanagement, and political instability, hindered these efforts. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

“Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that creates huge inequalities”. – Pope Francis.

