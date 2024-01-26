Imperatives of Socio-Economic Approach to Crime Control

The current criminal siege on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and environs, as well as in other parts of Nigeria is very disheartening. To many, this did not come as a surprise. Several security experts and public officers have tried to analyse the upsurge of criminal activities in FCT and in the rest of the country. Some analysts have blamed the increase in criminal activities on poor intelligence gathering on the part of security agencies, lack of modern technology equipment for effective surveillance and shortage of security manpower. The issues raised so far are cogent to the extent that Nigeria still runs the crudest security system where almost everything is done manually and while all forms of security operations heavily lean on human kinetics. Surveillance and intelligence gathering is so poor in Nigeria that often times one’s civility is assessed from mere looks or appearance and upon suspicion, the most popular method of investigation is to get the person so suspected arrested, detained, and tortured.

At the end of the whole fuss, the detainee is fleeced of funds in the name of bail with sums often running into six or seven digits. In contrast with the heavy security appropriations, Nigerian security agencies are among the worst equipped in the world as most of the funds appropriated for security often allegedly end up in private bank accounts or in soak-away pits of senior security officials! Where equip- ment were said to have been purchased, it has been alleged that most of such equipment were refurbished or outmoded and so ineffective. The welfare of security operatives or personnel is not the concern of either the government or senior security officials in Nigeria. This is unfortunate because it has been alleged that operatives in war theatres have been deliberately starved by field operation commanders while due allowances and emoluments of the operatives were either slashed or withheld for no genuine reasons.

In some instances, it had been equally alleged that security operatives engaged in special operations and even war theatres had to embark on open protests in order to get their salaries and allowances released to them. All these have dampened the morale of security personnel and such is not good for Nigeria or any country. In Nigeria, shortage of manpower has been a big challenge to the security sec- tor. This is because with the unabating allegation of favouritism against top managers of the security sector, many qualified youths who lack the necessary connection to secure them neces- sary protections and favour in that regimented set up shun security jobs. In the recent recruitment exercise of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerians heard the complaint of the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, against a section of the country for alleged lack of interest in the police recruitment exercise. While the reasons for that apathy to the police recruitment exercise have generated debates, it is clear that that apathy is general and not restricted to a particular arm or branch of the Nigerian security apparatchik.

Notwithstanding the apa- thy aforesaid which has much to do with poor condition of service and lack of modern equipment and logistics in the Nigerian security sector, a greater percentage of available security personnel are deployed as private security guards and escorts for politicians and business moguls. The senator representing FCT Abuja, Senator Ireti Kingibe, complained about this as one of the factors negating the efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force in par- ticular; and the Nigerian security agencies in general. It is difficult to disagree with Senator Kingibe because in a country where the ratio of a police man to citizens is 1 police man to about 1000 citizens, it is wrong to dedicate about one-third of the police force under the Special Protection Unit (SPU) for the security of less than 1% of the citizenry which constitute the elite class. The minister of Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Nyesom Wike, had allegedly linked the current increase in criminal activities to political detractors bent on discrediting him. This political interpretation of the situation is, to say the least, pedestrian and misplaced.

A leader should be able to provide security for his entire constituency including his political adversaries. Proffering solutions to the security chal- lenge, some analysts have requested for massive recruitment of security personnel, procurement of technological equip- ment for security agencies and return of public execution of criminals by firing squad! In all these, the all-pervading economic crisis which has made feeding difficult and honest thrive or survival in Nigeria unat- tractive, tortuous and infeasible was ignored. Nigerians are generally good and resilient people, but a hungry man is an angry man. A situation like we have in Nigeria where there are no jobs and no opportunities for private enterprise is morally asphyxiating. Preachments of President Bola Tinubu and the political elites who live large on public funds asking starving masses to be patient cannot hold water in empty stom- achs. A socio-economic approach to crime control is imperative at this point; and the government should make Nigeria conducive to diligent and honest living by reviving the economic and power sectors. This will give many idle and frustrated citizens alternative means of survival other than crime and give deviants cause for true repentance.