Imperative Of Religious Tolerance In Nigeria

For a Nigerian Christian community, specifically in Adamawa State to be boldly confronted by members of the bloodletting Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and brazenly threatened to: “Convert to Islam or die”, soon after which they went ahead to raze houses and churches in the village to rubbles in the 21st Century Nigeria is totally condemnable and unacceptable.

The callous arson fuelled by religious extremism coming up at a perilous period that the Federal Government has raised its voice to douse the flame of the United States’ tag of “Christian Genocide” and the country as that of a “Particular Concern” is insidious, debasing and dehumanizing.

Yet, ISWAP has continued to wreak horrifying havoc on Christian communities in the Northeast. A security expert, Brant Philip, disclosed this on January 1, 2026 in a viral video released by the terrorists.

According to him: “ISWAP released an image of one of the Christian villages in Adamawa State burning, alongside a statement saying that all Christians in Nigeria are legitimate targets, and they have an opportunity to ‘spare their blood’ by converting to Islam or paying the jizyah tax to ISWAP,” Brant Philip wrote on X.

While the hideous assault is perceived as retaliation for the recent joint airstrikes by the Nigerian and United States military against the Lakurawa terrorist enclave in Sokoto, the incidents have sparked off burning concerns on how some religious extremists view what the worship of God is all about.

Ordinarily, the worship of God, our creator, by individuals is strictly personal motivated by choice and conviction rather than by force, fiat or fuelled by fear. For instance, while there are around 10,000 distinct religions in the world, over three-quarters of the global population adheres to one of these four – Christianity (31%), Islam (24%), Hinduism (15%), and Buddhism (7%).

In fact, according to global Win-Gallup International studies, 13% of respondents were “convinced atheists” in 2012, 11% were “convinced atheists” in 2015, and in 2017, 9% were “convinced atheists”. What it all dovetails to is that of religion largely predicated on one’s faith. To kill fellow human beings all because they differ in their choice of religion has no moral standing.

But painfully, religious intolerance has been going on in Nigeria for decades. For instance, the Daily Review recorded 289 deaths from 65 church attacks and 12 mosque attacks between January 2021 and June 2022.

Decades before then the Maitatsine uprising in Kano between December 18 – 19, 1980, led to the death toll of 4,177 persons. Also, these conflicts have witnessed massive looting, arson and the wanton destruction of valuable property estimated at billions of naira. Indeed, the twin horns of religious extremism and intolerance have strained Nigeria’s constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion.

As aptly enshrined in Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1): “Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religious belief”.

As a credible way forward, Nigeria’s leaders should learn from countries like Canada, New Zealand, Netherlands, Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark and Finland, all ranked in the global Top 10 list of those practising religious freedom.

There should be frequent engagements amongst the traditional, religious and youth leaders on the importance and imperative of religious tolerance, for the political policy makers to implement. And this is because the countries listed as doing well on religious freedom also happen to be the most peaceful.

With all of that put firmly in place, Nigerians would be saved of unfortunate headlines such as: “ISWAP terrorists attack Yobe communities, injure village head, loot health centre” or ” ISWAP returns to Adamawa after six months and burn down houses and churches after threatening resident to convert to Islam or die”.

Even as another news headline says: “Army neutralises 438 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists in 7 months, recovers 300 Starlink devices” what matters more is the prevention rather than the cure. All said, billions of people around the world worship the same creator but in different ways. And as most religious faiths preach, our actions should be guided by the fear of God, the love of our neighbours and what we would tell our maker on the Day of Judgment.