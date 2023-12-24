Imperative of Introducing FRS Engineering Corps

Nigerian highways are unsafe and as uncertain as the weather. East, West, North or South, there is no assurance of smooth highways in any part of the country. The last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari claimed and boasted of the highest investment in road infrastructure in the past eight years. But the end will justify the claim. How safe or stable are the roads now? The Federal Government under President Ibrahim Babangida wisely instituted the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in February 1988, through Decree No. 45; to manage safe commutation on our highways. But time has proven that there is very little they could do in saving lives.

I have earlier written on the causes of road crashes on Nigerian roads and the chief culprit has always been bad roads, bad roads, bad roads! The economic impacts of these bad roads to commuters are inestimable. This writer had missed an appointment in Abuja travelling by road from Lagos. Though I travelled 24 hours ahead of the appointment, we got jinxed at Ijimu, a boundary town between Ekiti and Kogi states. Thousands of commuters and vehicles travelling from the West to Abuja and other parts of the North and vice versa, got messily stuck up. When I eventually got to the venue at Abuja, a participant asked, “friend, when you know that you couldn’t fly to Abuja why bother yourself to come?

Do you think Nigeria still has roads?” And I understand that that portion of the road is still in bad shape. In April 2017, a road accident nearly took my life due to craters at the threshold of a bridge in Edo State. This writer travels often and has seen a lot on our highways. So, on this occasion I was travelling by road from Lagos to the east. And at one of the steep valleys in Edo State, the threshold of the bridge crossing the stream was dotted with craters and potholes. As a result, all the vehicles plying the road slowed down, queued up and crossed in tandem. But lo and behold, a heavily loaded cement truck on speed was precipitating down the valley and seeing the cluster of the vehicles before the bridge made an attempt to control itself but lost control due to the momentum and mass of the load and so rammed into the buses and it became a multiple accident!

Thank God I am one of the survivors. But this could have been prevented! An English maxim says, a stitch in time saves nine. An African version says that “it is better to bail water out when it is ankle- deep than when it reaches the knee.” And that “troubles are like babies, the more you nurse them, the bigger they grow”. Such are potholes and craters that adorn our roads. So potholes are like babies, the more we manage and endure them the more they grow into a broken section and then cause gridlock and accidents. And so I ask, why can’t we get it right in this country? Why can’t we stem the tide of crater expansivity? Is it rocket science to fill potholes, patch the craters? Let us thank God for the new minister of works who out of age-long experience in road engineering has said that we will have to go the way of concrete (cement) pavement.

That way our road infrastructure and maintenance will not only be safe, but secure and stable. On this note therefore, I dare to recommend the setting up of a road engineering corps that shall be known as Federal Road Safety Engineering Corps (FRS-EC). This shall take cue from the Army Engineering Corps. The ministry of interior which supervises the Road Safety can enroll civil engineering graduates and make secondment from the Nigerian Army Engineering Corps for hands-on training and skill transfer on road construction. Then acquire a few necessary machinery for the use. My recommendation also is that the FRSEC’s mandate shall be road patch-up only. Strictly patching up failed portions of roads. The length of the road patch-up they can do could be stipulated, example, 100 metres maximum.

The importance of this limitation is to enable them to move fast to another spot; fill one and move to the other. This way, the failed portions of our roads, the ugly deterrent spots will be ‘raided’ and the nightmarish experience on our roads ‘arrested’. Since the Road Safety officials are always assigned to particular roads, obviously they have known where the shoe pinches, so their work is already spelt out. If this administration can key into this idea, bad roads, travel nightmares, broken down vehicles, goods spill in transit will be a thing of past administrations. Lives, goods and resources lost in Nigeria due to bad roads are as vast as eternity!

The commission should transcend beyond checking papers and fire extinguishers to fixing that bad spot that sways vehicles off the roads thereby causing accidents. Fire extinguisher does not cause an accident though necessary. The objective of this FRS-EC establishment nonetheless is to hasten the elimination of travel barriers on the Nigerian roads and consequently reduction of road mishaps.