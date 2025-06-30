Imperative Of Frontal Battle Against Hunger, Poverty

That successive governments’ efforts against the critical issues of the twin evils of hunger and poverty have remained a recurring challenge in Nigeria, since independence in 1960 is stating the obvious.

Unfortunately, it has worsened over the decades – from the military dictatorship era to the democratic dispensation – with the long-suffering masses always bearing the brunt, by holding the short end of the economic stick.

Yet, they are regaled every political campaign season with empty promises and platitudes, fulfilled mainly for the political elite, the acolytes and praise singers at the detriment of the people they are statutorily mandated to provide for.

What that sorry situation has translated into is the gross lack of quality, selfless and economically impactful leadership. And that is because Nigeria is a richly blessed country with abundant natural resources. The citizens have no reason except poor, clueless leadership to keep on stewing in prevalent poverty.

It was not surprising therefore, that recently the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, identified hunger and poverty as major drivers of insecurity across Nigeria, while stressing that tackling them is essential to achieving lasting peace and development.

He made this statement at the National Security Seminar, themed: “Combating Hunger and Poverty for Sustainable Peace and Development in Nigeria.” The seminar was organised by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College in Abuja.

Ribadu, who was represented by the Director of Defence Affairs at the Office of the NSA, Maj-Gen. Peter Mala, said: “Hunger and poverty are not merely social concerns; they are catalysts for insecurity, crime, violence, and social disintegration. These issues form a vicious cycle — poverty leads to insecurity, and insecurity, in turn, deepens poverty.”

That was well stated. In fact, the poverty rate in Nigeria has remained a major concern, with projections by the World Bank reporting that 75.5% of rural Nigerians currently live below the poverty line, while 41.3% of the urban population faces the same challenge. These figures highlight a widening inequality and economic hardship across the country.

In 2023, Nigeria’s poverty rate was estimated to be 38.9%, with 87 million people living below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. This represents a significant increase from previous years, driven by factors such as slow economic growth and high inflation.

The World Bank also noted that the number of poor people in urban areas increased from 13 million to 20 million, while the number in rural areas rose to 84 million from 67 million.

But in 1999, Nigeria’s poverty rate was estimated to be around 70%. The cause for serious concern is that projections for 2027 suggest a further increase, with some reports estimating a 3.6 percentage point rise.

The war against hunger and poverty has therefore become an imperative. So, what are the best steps to take, as credible ways out of both challenges of hunger and persisting poverty? That is the million naira question.

According to Ribadu, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has prioritised agricultural reforms, social investment programmes, and security sector interventions to break the cycle. These include support for food security initiatives, enhanced law enforcement, and infrastructure development to boost agricultural production and distribution.

On security, Ribadu added that the Office of the NSA would continue to coordinate both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches involving the military, intelligence services, security agencies, and civil actors to confront the security crisis.

He called for coordinated, inclusive, and forward-thinking responses. In a similar narrative the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, also admitted that both hunger and poverty had evolved from social concerns into full-blown national security threats.

The lamentation is also about the North Central region, particularly Benue State, once known as Nigeria’s food basket, but has since been devastated by banditry, displacement, and farmer-herder conflicts. To succeed in the fight against hunger and poverty these troubling challenges must be frontally combated.

These include the disruption of farming activities, illegal occupation of farmlands, and rural-urban migration as they are fuelling food inflation, mass displacement, and national instability.

Similarly, as pragmatic solutions urgent investment in grassroots agriculture, including enhanced access to credit, infrastructure, and market opportunities, to reposition farming as a respected and profitable profession have to be taken, as rightly suggested by the CDS. But there is more to be done as lasting solutions to the debacle of hunger and poverty.

Amongst these is the urgent need for the Federal Government to deploy its security operatives to identify the perpetrators of the killing spree in Borno, Benue and Plateau states, prosecute them and bring them to justice.

That is including their sponsors, and those who supply them with arms and ammunition. Doing so will drive the fear factor into the minds of others who want to join the fray.

Also significant is making the fight more inclusive with the active engagements of traditional rulers, youth leaders, local government council chairmen and the state governments.

Eventually, peace, justice, equity, confidence in government and the enabling environment for economic production will be restored, with the government seen as a protective and providing father-figure.