Imperative Of Combating Insecurity Headlong In Nigeria

Months before May 29, 2023 when incumbent President Bola Tinubu took over the reins of political power, he had pledged during his nation-wide campaigns to make security of lives and property of the citizens top in his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda. Indeed, he vowed to aggressively combat it by changing its architecture. Unfortunately, the bitter truth, with empirical evidence on ground, is that the insecurity situation has worsened in all ramifications, ever since. According to SBM Intelligence Report, a security outfit about 629 innocent citizens were sent to their early graves within Tinubu’s first 45 days in office.

Another report by Global Rights, titled: ‘Mass atrocities in Nigeria from 2019 to July 2023’, states that 555 people were killed and 267 kidnapped between May 29, 2023 and July 3, 2023. Specifically, the embattled North Central zone was singled out as the killing field where 312 innocent citizens were hideously exterminated in 35 days! Subsequently, as at December 2023 the Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting – a security risk and intelligence management outfit – claimed that 5,060 people were killed while 2,263 citizens were kidnapped since May 2023. It would be recalled that it had stated that 78,000 Nigerians were killed by all manner of terrorists and bandits within 10 years.

That was as at June 2023. Expressing serious concern about the killing spree, at a time the country is not considered a theatre of war, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, Dr Kabir Adamu, traced the scary and insecurity situation to a mixed bag of frictional and fratricidal factors. These include the internecine struggle for political power, ethnic and religious division, 33 % unemployment rate, including over 50 % youth unemployment and 20 million school-aged children out of school. These factors are to him, the root causes of the flaring flame of insecurity which are there for all to see.

Similarly, in the opinion of the Programme Manager, Global Rights, Edosa Oviawe, he has attributed the mindless massacre of innocent citizens to the struggle for power, and mass poverty as fuelling the carnage, with 133 million citizens caught in the multidimensional poverty bracket as at January 2023. Reacting to the spiralling storm of the kidnapping that has eventually reached Abuja, the federal capital, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, decried the increase in insecurity in the country. He quoted Acled Conflict Index, a global assessor of conflicts, which revealed that more than 3,600 Nigerians were kidnapped in 2023.

The situation is so gnawing, and the government seems so helpless that nothing has been heard about 45 innocent citizens kidnapped on their way from Benue to Enugu states a few weeks back. While 160 Christian farmers were mercilessly mowed down on Christmas Eve in Plateau State, by gunmen, the 85 civilians killed by the military drone in Kaduna State, was “not the first of such cock-up”, according to Obi. The list goes on and on. But our serious concern is about what should be done, and urgently too, to cut off the widening wings of the insecurity vampire haunting the Nigerian nation. First and foremost, the president has to muster the political will to do away with the culture of impunity.

All those people listed by the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in 2023 as sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria and some former security chiefs, allegedly involved in the misuse of public funds meant to boost security must be fished out, thoroughly investigated and brought to justice, no matter how highly placed they might be. Secondly, he should, in full support of the National Assembly, speed up the legal process of the political restructuring of the nation and allow for state and local government policing. No more time for foot dragging.

If some so called “powerful” northerners are behind the recent resurgence in terrorism and banditry, because they are “not happy with what President Tinubu is doing”, as recently alleged by the President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Pogu Bitrus, it has to be fully investigated. Those found guilty should be brought to speedy justice Another significant issue is that of ensuring that there is value for the humongous sums spent on strengthening the security, with regards to equipment bought. For instance, the budget on security for 2024 was increased by one-fifth of that of 2023.

The purchase of six t-129 Turkish attack helicopters, 12 expensive Bell Choppers bought from the United States in 2023 for $1 billion in addition to strike drones must be put to good use. And there must be accountability for all expenditure made on beefing internal security. Of utmost importance is bringing the full weight of the death penalty, as authorised by Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. All those found guilty of capital crimes such as murder, terrorism-related offences, armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom as enshrined under the penal and criminal laws must pay for their heinous crimes against humanity.

In a similar vein, the Federal Government must stop granting the so-called ”repentant terrorists” spurious amnesty, as if their lives are more precious than that of the innocent citizens they have wasted. In fact, feeding, clothing and educating killers with public funds have failed to stem the rising tide of insecurity in the country. Instead, it has fuelled it. Now is also the time to fully equip, train and retrain the police officers to tackle domestic security, as rightly suggested by the former National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George instead of deploying soldiers across the 36 states of the federation. All said, guaranteeing security of Nigerians is one of the statutory functions of government as enshrined under Section 14 Sub-Section (2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution and it must never be compromised by anyone, or group of blood-thirsty power poachers.