Imperative Of Budget Expansion For Infrastructure Overhaul

The government has scaled up the 2025 fiscal budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion for project expansion and infrastructure development. Key revenue agencies Customs and FIRS are providing revenue lines to fund the extra expenditure. Abdulwahab Isa reports

With reviews concluded hopefully this month, the curtain shall be drawn on the 2025 fiscal budget, ready for the President’s assent. Unlike previous budgets, the N49.7 trillion 2025 budget looks prosperous going by the revenue sources lined up for its funding.

The N49.74 trillion budget, according to the Budget Office, is to be funded by a revenue of N36.35 trillion, leaving a deficit of N13.39 trillion.

Out of the N49.74 trillion, N16.33 trillion will be used for debt service, N14.85 trillion for capital projects, recurrent non-debt expenditure will take N14.12 trillion, while N4.44 trillion will be for statutory transfers.

Appreciable progress has been recorded with the MDAs, taking turns to defend their budgets at the National Assembly.

Budget expansion

Amid the MDAs budget defense session at the National Assembly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requested an upward review in the 2025 budget.

He sought an increase in the budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion to strengthen key economic sectors and infrastructure projects.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Senator Godwill Akpabio, at the plenary. Tinubu attributed the increase to additional revenues generated by key government agencies.

The additional revenue being sought by the president is to come from Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs), N1,823,879,970,637, and FIRS, N1,497,600,000,000, which represent the federal government’s 52 percent share of the increase in revenue from N22.1 trillion to N25.1 trillion.

The President said the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) generated an additional N1,209,000,000,000, representing the Federal Government’s 52 per cent share of the increase in revenue from N6.5 trillion to N9.0 trillion.

With this additional revenue, the 2025 appropriation bill’s total budget size rose from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion. He added that the increase demonstrated his administration’s “commitment to inclusive growth and security.

“I propose that these funds be allocated to the following transformative expenditure areas: “Solid minerals sector—N1 trillion: to support economic diversification by unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s vast solid mineral resources, which remain an untapped revenue stream and a vital pillar of non-oil growth.

“Recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA)—N1.5 trillion: to transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, ensure food security, and empower smallholder farmers and agribusinesses.

“Recapitalisation of the Bank of Industry (Bol) N500 billion: to provide critical support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), drive local manufacturing, and reduce dependence on imports.“ Critical Infrastructure Projects (RHID Fund) – N1.5 trillion.”

Out of the RHID Fund, irrigation development (through River Basin Development Authorities) got N380 billion. The president continued:

“Transportation infrastructure (roads and rail): N700 billion (300 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of critical roads and 400 billion for light rail network development in urban centers).

“Border communities infrastructure: N50 billion; military barracks accommodation—N250 billion, and military aviation—N120 billion.”

Justifying the allocations, the President said the N1 trillion for the solid minerals sector would boost economic resilience by reducing reliance on the volatile oil sector through alternative revenue streams.

Other expected benefits, he said, were regional equity—to encourage development in resource-rich, underserved areas and boost rural economies.

He anticipates value addition through support for the processing and export of minerals, thereby increasing foreign exchange earnings.

Other targets, he said, were economic growth—to enhance agricultural productivity, support agro-industrial value chains, and increase export competitiveness to promote the export of high-value crops while reducing pressure on the naira.

The president believes N500 billion in BoA’s recapitalisation will empower SMEs by providing affordable financing for innovation and entrepreneurship, creating jobs by driving industrial growth and supporting local manufacturing, thereby reducing unemployment.

“Border communities infrastructure: N50 billion will improve living standards and enhance the security of border regions, fostering stability and cross-border trade.

“Military barracks accommodation: N250 billion will provide modern and expanded housing for personnel, boosting morale and operational readiness.

“Military aviation: N120 billion will modernise Nigeria’s aviation capabilities, ensuring the military remains responsive to emerging security challenges.”

President Tinubu said: “By investing in our armed forces, we affirm our resolve to end terrorism, safeguard the dignity of our people, and create conditions for economic prosperity.

“This budget reflects not only our commitment to securing Nigeria today but also to building a future where every citizen can live and thrive without fear.” Giving a broader justification for the increased budget allocation, he said it underscores the administration’s dedi

cation to fostering inclusive growth, addressing security challenges, and building resilience into Nigeria’s economic fabric.

He believes these investments will promote stability by addressing critical infrastructure deficits, especially in underserved regions, and strengthening national security.

President Tinubu noted that by investing in agriculture, solid minerals, and manufacturing, there would be a reduction in over-reliance on oil revenues.

The investments, he reasoned, would catalyze economic growth by enhancing infrastructure, supporting SMEs, and unlocking Nigeria’s vast economic potential. Requesting for integration, the President added: “I urge the National Assembly to adopt and integrate these proposals into the 2025 Appropriation Bill, reflecting our shared commitment to national development.”

Shedding light on the 2025 budget jerk-up, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, provided perspectives on the president’s decision.

He said there were prospects for additional revenues by two government agencies, describing it as a positive development. Bagudu said President Tinubu was acquainted with the revenue prospects of the two agencies.

“The FIRS confirmed their ability to generate more than what was initially submitted,” he said. Other revenue-generating agencies, including government-owned enterprises and the Nigeria Customs Service, also confirmed their capacity to increase their contributions, resulting in additional revenue of over N4.5 trillion.

The minister said President Tinubu, after consultations, directed that the extra funds be strategically allocated to critical sectors.

“The President was briefed on this additional revenue, and he directed that it should be used to further strengthen the BoA, the BoI, support diversification by putting more money in the solid mineral sector, as well as projects under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund,” Bagudu said.

These include N1.4 trillion by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), N1.2 trillion by the Nigeria Customs Service, and N1.8 trillion by other government-owned agencies. Bagudu told reporters that the additional N4.5 trillion will further strengthen the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) and the Bank of Industry (BoI), boost diversification by investing more in the solid minerals sector, and support projects under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund.

Cash cows

Unarguably, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)—the two most formidable revenue-spinning agencies of government in the non-oil sector— are financial rescue agencies of the Federal Government.

The two agencies have a history of surpassing their revenue targets year after year. Bagudu said both the Customs and FIRS admitted to upping their initial 2025 revenue target threshold.

Bagudu said Customs and FIRS agreed to generate more than what they submitted. These include N1.4 trillion by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), N1.2 trillion by the Nigeria Customs Service, and N1.8 trillion by other governmentowned agencies.

The two agencies—FIRS and customs—constantly overshot their revenue budgets. In the preceding 2024 fiscal year, customs recorded over N6.1 trillion in revenue in 2024 and assured a better revenue deal in 2025.

Comptroller General of the Service, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, at a recent press conference on 2024 progress and 2025 forecast, noted that the 2024 revenue marks a remarkable increase of N2.9 trillion, or 90.4 percent, compared to the N3.2 trillion recorded in 2023.

Highlighting this achievement, he said: “In 2024, we collected a total of N6.1 trillion, surpassing our target of N5.07 trillion by N1.026 trillion, which represents a 22 percent increase over our target for the year.”

The Comptroller-General explained that the total revenue collected in 2024 comprises three major components: Federation Accounts, N3.6 trillion; NonFederation Accounts Levies, N816.9 billion; and Value-Added Tax (VAT), which amounted to N1.6 trillion.

According to him, despite the substantial revenue growth, significant concessions amounting to N1.68 trillion were granted to support various sectors of the economy during the year.

Ditto for the FIRS, the tax collection agency is imbued with a history of overshooting its revenue targets every year.

Following FIRS’s remarkable performance of generating N21.6 trillion in 2024, the Federal Government has scaled up the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) target to N25.2 trillion in the 2025 fiscal year.

Executive Chairman of the Service, Dr. Zacchus Adedeji, confirmed the target recently in Abuja. He disclosed that just like the immediate past year in which the service realised N21.6 trillion above the N19.4 trillion goal, the service shall consolidate on the 2024 record that surpasses its 2025 revenue target of N25.2 trillion.

“The year 2024 was pivotal in laying a solid foundation for transforming the Federal Inland Revenue Service into a globally recognized, efficient, and trusted revenue authority.

It marked a period of strategic growth, positioning the service as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic progress,” he stated. As the FIRS embarks on the journey to meet its 2025 target, Dr. Adedeji stressed the need for sustained momentum, strategic reforms, and institutional consolidation.

He noted that the service was committed to achieving long-term resilience and operational excellence, with a focus on three key pillars: capacity building and training, infrastructure and facility enhancement, and technological advancement.

Last line

The expansion of the 2025 budget by the Federal Government—from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion—is a welcome development, more so with key revenue agencies agreeing to generate extra revenue for its funding. The government is explicitly clear on key projects being targeted for overhaul.

