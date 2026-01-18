Impending Tsunami In Soludo’s Cabinet

On Thursday January 15, all political appointees in Anambra State submitted their handover notes as directed by Governor Charles Soludo. Since then, there has been an uneasy calm among the former appointees. OKEY MADUFORO reports on the panic at the corridors of power in the state, especially as a sizable number of them may not return.

At the inception of his administration about four years ago, Governor Charles Soludo brought a novelty into the recruitment process of the government’s cabinet when he directed that anyone interested in being part of his administration must apply officially with their Curriculum Vitae. The applicants underwent interview sessions and the qualified ones were recruited. At the end of this rigorous process, Governor Soludo formed his cabinet team that has lasted till date.

However, the cabinet witnessed some shake up when the then Commissioner for Information, Chief John Nwosu, was said to have been redeployed along with the Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Chief Chido Obidiegwu.

Later reports had it that the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah, had resigned, while another source said that he was sacked but Anarah told this reporter that he had to go, having served in the security arm of government for over 15 years.

There is no doubt that the appointees indeed have so far passed through the mills of a seemingly “slave driver” Governor Charles Soludo who stickler for due diligence and productivity has been a marvel to behold. However, it is a new dawn for the administration of Soludo and yet a fresh point of departure in the next coming four years.

It is equally a moment of stuck talking for the members of the cabinet who are currently waiting for their respective score cards. A source at the Anambra Light House has it that quite a number of them may not make it back to the Executive Council some may be redeployed while fresh tonic and impetus would be injected creativity into the system through new appointments.

Cabinet scorecards

For the Chief of Staff to Soludo, Chief Earnest Ezeajughi, no doubt cuts the picture of the untouchable who has piloted the domestic and co domestic affairs of the administration. The Secretary to the State Government, Prof.

Solo Chukwulobelu, bestrode the threshold of those that may stay or relieved of their appointments given the fact that he is the oldest member of the cabinet, having served as SSG to former Governor Willie Obiano for eight years and currently serving under Soludo.

There are contentions from some quarters that a new SSG be appointed but it still boils down to the opinion of the governor. Commissioner for Works, Eng Ifeanyi Okeoma, stays being the Chief site Engineer of over 300 road projects both ongoing and completed in the state and Soludo has never found him wanting.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning Chiamaka Nnake remained at the focal point of fiscal management of the administration. Similarly, the Commissioner for Power and Water, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka, has proved his mettle in that ministry in view of the humongous provision of basic public utilities to the state though the Governor is alleged to have his perceived reservations which are best known to him.

Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, arguably is one of the busiest Commissioners given the fact that his office handles issues concerning Local Government and Town Union Affairs. Nwabunwanne is one appointee that has been on the hot seat in perpetuity due to the perceived attendant challenges inherent in the elections of Traditional Rulers and President Generals of the 179 Communities in Anambra State.

It is being rumoured that he has a political ambition for Anambra East and West Federal Constituency though not yet confirmed. Cabinet watchers are of the view that he is yet another untouchable in the administration of Soludo hence he stays.

‘For the Commissioner for Entertainment and Tourism, Chief Don Onyenji, it has been a smooth ride in the last four years in view of the success stories of countless entertainment programs organized under his watch.

The tourist and entertainment centers such as the Solution Fun City are to his credit hence it is not likely that he is going and save the fate of Nollywood Star, Bob Manuel Udogwu, who is currently the Special Adviser under that Ministry. ”

The Anambra Health sector is equally an area the regime of Soludo recorded great achievements though the exchange and tripartite programmes with Federal government and foreign heath organizations and still counting making him yet another untouchable in the cabinet.

Prof Ngozi Chuma- Udeh of the Ministry of Education had been at the center of most controversies in that sector and has continued to battle her traducers, hence her fate seems to hang on the balance. But, professionally, she is equal to the task.

One thing she has going for her are the laurels won by students of Anambra schools both locally and internationally as well as the recruitment of over 5,000 teachers into the school system which may necessitate her return to office. Despite the Green Revolution campaigns that have been a single song by Soludo administration, the Commissioner for Agriculture, observers believe that Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, has a very slim chance of coming back.

It is being rumoured ( not necessarily on the basis of facts) that Soludo is not particularly happy with his handling of farming to feed and palm revolution programmes under his office. Commissioner for Youth and Entrepreneurship, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, is believed to be coming back, given the successes recorded in the three phases of One Youth Two Skills programme of the Soludo administration.

The Commissioner for Housing Paul Onyeka is viewed as an old time friend of the Governor and may return on personal relationship but feelers are that there is not much that happened under his watch. He had earlier been drafted to handle the new government house project but was relieved of that task due to the seemingly slow pace of work which the Commissioner for Works, Okeoma, took over and completed in record time.

Felix Odumegwu had his hands full in the past four years in view of the level of environmental challenges of erosion and flood disaster across the state. His continuing may be based on his rapid response to natural challenges in the state in view of logistics at his disposal while Ofonnze Amicheazi of the Military of Lands had little or no challenges in that sector.

Christian Udechukwu of the Commerce and Industry Ministry is left to be appraised by the Governor himself. Agencies and parastatals such as the ABS under the Managing Director Chris Muolokwu is neck deep in giving the outfit its needed bite as the voice and mirror of Anambra state as he takes it to a high level.

The Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) cuts the picture of a sacred cow and yet another untouchable as the state Capital wears a new look under Ozo Ossy Onuko. The Ministry of Women Affairs has been a hotbed of controversy and their strong pressures from far and wide that Mrs. Ify Obinabo be redeployed or outright sack which is at the whims and caprices of Soludo.

The Head of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (aka Ocha Brigandage), Celestine Anereh, may become the next Commissioner for Homeland Affairs due to what is viewed as his superlative performance in fighting all manner of crimes and criminality.

However, the Special Adviser on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, is also being touted to become the next Commissioner for Homeland Affairs should Anereh could not make it

Where the bulk stops

Though they have made an interesting impact on the administration, there are indications that some may have to go. The casualties are many despite the above in the governor’s assessment, because sources said he is thinking of a total overhaul of the cabinet.

But one must not lose sight of the influences of the tin gods in Anambra politics who also have candidates for appointment.

Also, those who played vital roles in Governor Soludo’s re-election also have a stake in the recruitment process as they are expected to be included in the list of appointees in the second term of the Governor, on whose table all the bulks stop