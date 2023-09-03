Impending Flood: Benue Urges Residents To Move To Safer Areas

The Benue State Government at the weekend advised residents living along the coastal areas of River Benue to relocate to safer areas to avoid being caught up in the impending flood.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Mr Odo Ogwu gave the advice when he visited the Greater Makurdi Water Works and banks of River Benue among other areas.

Mr Ogwu opined that considering warnings from relevant authorities regarding the impending flood disaster, there is a need for residents living along the banks of the river to relocate to safer areas.

The Commissioner said the ministry is putting in place mechanisms to mitigate the impact of the flood by opening up drainage channels that have blocked waterways to allow the free flow of water, adding that the government is committed to improving sanitation in the state.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other relevant authorities had warned the affected states, including Benue about the impending disaster following the release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam.