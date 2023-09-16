Impeachment Rumour Against Akpabio, A Ruse – Senate 

The Senate, on Saturday, described as a ruse, the rumour making the rounds in some media that some Senators were planning to impeach the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

A press statement issued by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, also described the news reports about the purported impeachment plot as satanic verses.

Moreover, Adaramodu maintained that the 10th Senate was one united and fraternal family, stressing that the story was in the realm of the imaginative, fake and fallacious N100 million allegedly given to each Senator.

He noted that in less than 60 Legislative days, the Senate passed life enhancing bills and motions, and also screened and confirmed Service Chiefs and Ministers, among others, apart from very essential oversight functions.

The politician, therefore, warned those he described as the fifth columnists, operating outside the Senate, desperate to cause disharmony through media stunts and thus clipping the wings of Nigeria’s democracy, to take caution.

Adaramodu urged trouble makers, to allow the Senate fresh air to settle down for its national assignments, so that the Nigerian project could move forward, just as he urged the media to be discerning not to be used as hand tool to those he described as retailers of fake and bad news.

The statement reads: “our attention has just been drawn to a syndicated satanic verses in a section of the media, of purported and illusory plots of leadership change in the Senate.

“The Senate should be allowed fresh air to settle down for its national assignments, so that the Nigerian project can move forward. The media too, should be discerning not to be used as hand tool to these retailers of fake and bad news.”