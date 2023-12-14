Impeachment Proceeding, Crisis Over Akeredolu’s Health Avoidable Distractions – Aiyedatiwa

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has described the impeachment process against him by the State House of Assembly and the dispute over the health status of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as unnecessary distractions.

However, Aiyedatiwa who assumed office after several political imbroglio said the state has recovered from the shenanigans that have rocked the State in the last few weeks and have moved on.

In a statewide broadcast, Aiyedatiwa said the past has been put behind and the state must move forward to prosperity which Governor Akeredolu has laid its foundation. He described what happened in the past as a temporary delay in the democratic journey which the government has recovered.

Pointedly, the Acting Governor said

“It is in this regard that we admit with all sense of responsibility that the intrigues that ensued due to Mr Governor’s health challenges were indeed avoidable distractions.”

His words “We ought to have done better to keep giving Ondo State the seamless and solid governance which Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, had established in the State in the last six-and-a-half years.

“As a government, we must appreciate the sovereignty of the people that voted us into office and we regret in no unmistakable terms the toll which this whole episode had inflicted on the psyche of the people and the development of the State.”

While accepting to serve as governor in an acting capacity pending the arrival of Governor Akeredolu who has proceeded on medical vacation, Aiyedatiwa said he would deliver on the mandate given to the Akeredolu and himself.

The broadcast read “Of paramount importance is the expectation of our people that we continue to deliver on the mandate given to Mr. Governor and my humble self. We must return quickly to the path of accelerated progress that has eluded the State in the last few months. We must excuse unnecessary distractions.

“We can no longer be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We must stand together until the end. We must come back stronger and more determined to advance the welfare and security of our people, being the primary object of government as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“Let us build a shared future from a divided past. We owe no less to the good people of the Sunshine State.

Bearing in mind the very huge responsibility of governance, I must emphasise that the task is indeed not one that one individual can accomplish alone.

“The events of the past months have indeed challenged our love for our state and indeed democracy which we all profess. Throughout the whirlwind and the storm, we held fast to our firm belief that we owe it a duty to ourselves, the people, and posterity not to allow the suspense and confusion to go on without end because of its dire implications for our development and progress in Ondo State.

“At no time in our history has unity among our people been so vital as it is at the present time. Unity of purpose, unity of effort, and unity of spirit are all essential to accomplish the task before us.

“It is necessary for us to acknowledge with pride, the profound legacies and the place of our leader and father of the State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, the Governor of Ondo State.

“In all facets of our development, be it governance, security, health, education, economy, infrastructure, industrialisation, and others, his footprints are foundational and will serve the state in greater heights in the future.

“Above all and as you all know our Governor has been a strong, effectual, and respected voice in matters of national development, doing the Sunshine State proud at all fora.

The State will forever be grateful to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON for driving our development so well.”

Aiyedatiwa said the people should forget the past and appealed to every member of the Government

of the State for genuine support, cooperation, and dedication to duty.