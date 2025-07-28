Impeachment Plot Thickens as Crisis Rocks Delta Assembly

Fifteen lawmakers at the Delta State House of Assembly have started to weigh two options to topple the current leadership of the House to assuage what they tagged, ‘the height of frustration in the legislative arm.’

The alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Rt Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, an Ijaw born lawmaker, was said to be currently being hoodwinked by his loyalists from the Delta South Senatorial district.

His antagonists who were said to have met behind closed doors to leverage on the accusations of ‘grudges over grossly inadequate welfare package, neglect, arrogance and overbearing posture of the Speaker on legislative matters’, are jostling to meet the two-third required numbers. But supporters of the Speaker have cried out against vindictive and unconstitutional removal.

Also, he allegedly incurred their wrath for signing off the defection of the entire PDP and LP lawmakers in the House to APC without proper verification and consultation, and for manipulating the training and re-training proposals of legislative workers.