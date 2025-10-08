Impeachment Plot Fails As Chinda Remains Reps Minority Leader

The Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), yesterday survived an impeachment scare as the plot to remove him could not be executed.

It was gathered that those plotting his removal back pedal led after the intervention of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the support of mostly the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) lawmakers.

At the resumption of plenary, no letter was read from the minority parties requesting a change in its leadership neither was there any motion raised against Chinda. Instead, Abbas announced a meeting of the minority caucus in the office of minority leader after the plenary.

Recall they have been plans to remove Chinda as the minority leader over allegations of not providing leadership and hobnobbing with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Following the development, Chinda had filed a suit at a Federal High Court on Abuja seeking an injunction stopping the speaker, Clerk of the National Assembly, members of the PDP, NNPP, SDP, ADC, YPP from removing him from the position pending the determination of the suit.