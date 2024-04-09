Impeachment: Philip Shaibu Can Still Become Governor – PDP Chairman

Philip Aivoji, the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Philip Shaibu, the impeached former Deputy Governor of Edo State, is still eligible to run for governor.

In spite of his impeachment, Aivoji who spoke in a statement issued on Tuesday pleaded with Shaibu to have patience with the leadership of the PDP.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that after a seven-member judicial panel headed by retired Justice Stephen Omonua adopted its recommendation, the Edo House of Assembly impeached Shaibu on Monday, April 8.

READ ALSO:

Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki’s friendship soured after the latter expressed interest in taking over as governor.

In February, a parallel party governorship primary was held as a result of the development.

Following Shaibu’s dismissal, Obaseki named and swore in 38-year-old Omobayo Godwin as his new deputy.

He said: “What we are concerned about is winning Edo back for PDP. The impeached deputy governor needs to be patient and hand over everything to God.

“Whatever happens, no one ever can tell, he (Shaibu) can still become the governor in a future. He should not leave the party.

“That is my advice because it is the party that brought him up. When he became the deputy governor, there were millions of people who could have become the deputy governor before the party picked him.

“Since this has happened, he should look for a way of mending fences to actualise his dream of becoming the governor. He can still become the governor.”