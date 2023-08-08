Impeachment: PDP Wades Into Obaseki/Shaibu Feud

The Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Anthony Aziegbemi has assured that the face-off between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu will soon be resolved.

Dr Aziegbemi who spoke in Benin on Tuesday likened the rift to a family affair, saying that it is not uncommon for two persons even identical twins to have different DNAs.

He said: “You expect that such rift will exist because even identical twins have different DNA. Moreso when it comes to the political ambitions of human beings, the DNA can go haywire.

“So, as a party, we think that we will control it. We have it absolutely under our control. The rift will soon be a thing of the past.”

The chairman said that there’s no cause for alarm as the party is on top of the situation, adding that the tiff between the two men will soon be a thing of the past

Dr. Aziegbemi noted that the party leaders are not sleeping over the rift between Governor Obaseki and Comrade Shaibu as they are presently working round the clock to nip the crisis in the bud.

He stressed: “The leaders of the party are not sleeping on it. We are looking at the various options.”

Perturbed by the threat of impeachment orchestrated by Governor Obaseki, Comrade Shaibu had last week rushed to an Abuja Federal High Court to restrain the governor and the House of Assembly from impeaching him, an allegation which the governor denied Monday.

Governor Obaseki who spoke in Benin during a visit by some PDP members from Comrade Shaibu’s home Edo North Senatorial district however accused his deputy of raking up the allegations in preparation for defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).